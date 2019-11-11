Parkway Drive: kündigen „Viva The Underdogs“ – Dokumentation an

Parkway Drive werden einen Dokumentarfilm namens Viva The Underdogs veröffentlichen, welcher am 22. Januar Premiere in den australischen Kinos feiern wird. Ausstrahlungen in weiteren Ländern sind in Arbeit, mehr dazu schon bald.

Viva The Underdogs beinhaltet einen tiefen persönlichen Einblick in über 15 Jahre Bandgeschichte. Zu sehen gibt es exklusives „behind the scene“ Material, u.a. Aufnahmen vom Tourleben und Auftritten auf den weltweit größten Festivals, diverse Interviews mit Wegbegleitern der Band etc.

Einen tollen Vorgeschmack gibt es anhand folgendem Trailer:

Sänger Winston McCall kommentiert:

“We have always taken pride in doing things our way. For over fifteen years we have stayed true to ourselves in a world of extremes. We are not the story of shooting star super stardom, we are not the overnight breakout success, we will never be viral and we sure as hell won’t break the internet. But we have a vision, and we have lived for it, worked for it, bled for it, grown for it and broken for it. We have sacrificed everything and compromised nothing. This is an honest insight into what it takes to survive as the underdogs. Thank you for being part of the story”

Nachdem Parkway Drive in diesem Jahr zahlreiche Festival-Auftritte spielten (u.a. Headliner beim Wacken, SummerBreeze, Hellfest etc.) , kündigen die Australier für April die spektakuläre Viva The Underdogs – European Revolution Headline-Tour an:

01.04.2020: Hamburg, Sporthalle

02.04.2020: Leipzig, Arena

03.04.2020: München, Olympiahalle

07.04.2020: Wien (AT), Stadthalle

09.04.2020: Frankfurt, Festhalle

11.04.2020: Dortmund, Westfalenhalle

Im Mai des letzten Jahres präsentierte die Band ihr aktuelles Studioalbum Reverence auf Epitaph, das bei Fans und Kritikern enormen Zuspruch fand. So erreichte Reverence u.a. hierzulande den dritten Platz der Album-Charts.

