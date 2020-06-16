Phoxjaw: Neuer Track + Video „You Don’t Drink A Unicorn’s Blood“

Phoxjaw präsentieren mit You Don’t Drink A Unicorn’s Blood einen weiteren Vorboten aus ihrem Debütalbum Royal Swan, das am 03.07. über Hassle Records erscheinen wird. In gewohnt unterhaltsamer Manier veröffentlichen die Briten zudem einen Videoclip:

Von Seiten der Band heißt es:

„‚You Don’t Drink A Unicorn’s Blood‘ is the ugly, chaotic monster from the new album Royal Swan. Angry, sludgy and based on the more aggressive side of our band it touches on the topic of trophy hunting, interweaving a jovial delivery of a heavy subject matter. Wanting to show the sheer range the album hits upon, we decided something darker needed to be represented.

Teaming up with James Harris to create the music video for this track, we wanted to counter the last video we put out during a time of strict lockdown. We wanted it to look polished and big budget, we travelled to the plains of Africa AKA (Sailsbury) dressed up as animals and hunters and got covered in blood…“

Zuvor teilte das Quartett bereits die Songs Half House (Video) und Triple AAA (Video). Royal Swan entstand in fast vollständiger Eigenproduktion und markiert erneut den vielseitigen musikalischen Ansatz, den Phoxjaw vorweisen. Bei den Aufnahmen im walisischen Devil’s Bridge Cottage wurden sämtliche Instrumente getrennt voneinander aufgenommen. Die Gitarrenspuren wurden u.a. in einem Wäscheschrank eingespielt.

Das Album folgt auf die EPs Goodbye Dinosaur… und A Playground For Sad Adults, die die Band bereits auf Touren mit Black Peaks, Pagan und Loathe live präsentierte.

Phoxjaw sind:

Danny Garland – vocals/bass

Josh Gallop – guitar/keys

Kieran Gallop – drums

Alexander Share – guitar/vocals