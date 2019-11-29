Polar: kündigen EU/UK-Tour mit After The Burial für 2020 an!

Londons Post-Hardcore Energiebündel POLAR gehen 2020 zusammen mit AFTER THE BURIAL auf große EU/UK Tour!
»AFTER THE BURIAL EU/UK TOUR 2020«
Special Guests: MAKE THEM SUFFER, POLAR, SPIRITBOX
28.02.20 Germany Karlsruhe @ Stadtmitte
29.02.20 Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo
01.03.20 Denmark Copenhagen @ Stengade
02.03.20 Germany Berlin @ Musik & Frieden
03.03.20 Germany Chemnitz @ AJZ
04.03.20 Czech Rep Prague @ Nova Chmelnice
05.03.20 Poland Poznań @ Pod Minogą
07.03.20 Slovakia Kosice @ Collosseum
08.03.20 Austria Vienna @ Arena
09.03.20 Germany München @ Backstage
10.03.20 Italy Milano @ Legend Club
11.03.20 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff
13.03.20 UK Bristol @ Exchange
14.03.20 UK Glasgow @ Cathouse
15.03.20 UK Leeds @ Key Club
16.03.20 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
17.03.20 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux
18.03.20 UK London @ Underworld
19.03.20 Belgium Aarschot @ De Klinker
20.03.20 Germany Bochum @ Matrix
21.03.20 Germany Hannover @ Faust
Tickets: http://atbevergreen.com/?fbclid=IwAR1diDy-Ak2T_RAgpHBDaAsLVilY-s0ccpMSBoZXO8ugb0dN3fZ7wx5-nDw
POLAR auf EU Headline-Tour in 2020!
»POLAR European Tour 2020«
30.01.20 Greece Athens @ AN Club
31.01.20 Greece Thessaloniki @ Eightball
01.02.20 Bulgaria Sofia @ Mixtape 5
02.02.20 Romania Bucharest @ Fabrica
03.02.20 Romania Cluj-Napoca @ Form Space
04.02.20 Serbia Belgrade @ Elektropionir
05.02.20 Hungary Szeged @ Hut Cafe
07.02.20 Italy Bolzano @ Kuba Club
08.02.20 Italy Rome @ Traffic Club
09.02.20 Italy Vicenza @ Bocciodromo
10.02.20 France Lyon @ Rock N Eat
12.02.20 France Montpellier @ Secret Place
13.02.20 Spain Barcelona @ Razzmatazz 3
14.02.20 Spain Madrid @ La Boite
15.02.20 Portugal Porto @ Hard Club
16.02.20 Portugal Lisbon @ RCA Club
Tickets: http://www.avocadobooking.com/avocms/on-tour/item/polar-european-tour-2020
POLAR veröffentlichte ihr neustes Album »Nova« im April diesen Jahres via Arising Empire!
Kauft und/oder streamt euch »Nova« hier: https://POLAR.lnk.to/Nova
Schaut euch den vollen Album/Video Stream von »Nova« auf YouTube an!
»Nova« Tracklist:
01. Mære
02. Devil
03. Cradle
04. Drive
05. Adore
06. Sonder
07. Amber
08. Breathe
09. Prey
10. Dusk
11. Midnight
12. Brother
Die Zukunft gehört POLAR. Du bist entweder dabei, oder raus.
Älter werden ist ein Teil des Lebens. Wir alle müssen uns damit auseinandersetzen, ob wir nun wollen oder nicht. Mit dem Alter wird man erwachsen und damit einher kommt meist ein neuer klarer Blick auf das Leben und die Dinge die wichtig sind. Das selbe trifft zu in einer Band zu spielen. Wenn Du bemerkst, dass die Musik die du damals geschrieben hast nicht mehr das wiederspiegelt für was du heute stehst und wie Du dich fühlst, musst Du die Zügel in die Hand nehmen und die Dinge ändern – oder für immer in alten Gewohnheiten festsitzen.
Dieser Ethos saß bei der Produktion von »Nova« tief im Herzen, dem neuen Album von Londons Post-Hardcore Energiebündel POLAR. Nach ihrem erfoglreichen Album »No Cure No Saviour«, schlägt die Band nun entschlossen ihren neuen musikalischen Weg ein.
Mit einem harten, modernen und schlagfertigen Sound schreibt die Band mit zwölf Songs ihre Geschichte neu und blickt einer strahlenden Zukunft entgegen.
“A nova is described as the brightest burning star and we felt that this album was going to be our brightest material”, erklärt Gitarrist Fabian Lomas.
“Before we wrote about things that we saw in the world and were passionate about. Some people even used to think that we were becoming a political band. This time the things we are writing about are much more personal to us. It’s a lot more rewarding. We all have different ups and downs in life and the band and we have such a perfect platform to deliver these feelings. We are touching on some very personal subjects that are close to our heart. As we have got older in life there are different things that happen to us. We have this forum where we can talk specifically about them and when certain people know that certain songs are about them it’s touching for them and rewarding for us.”
POLAR sind nicht mehr die selben. Mit Sänger Adam ‘Woody’ Woodford, Gitarrist Tom Green, Bassist Jonny Bowman und Schlagzeuger Nick Jones steht heute ein ganz neue und eigene Band vor euch. Durchdachter, gradliniger und mit nicht weniger Herzblut für die Musik wie zuvor zeigt »Nova«, dass sie für Experimente offen und bereit sind. Etwas, das man von einer Band wie POLAR die für ihre absolute Härte bekannt sind nicht erwartet hätte. Aber Zeiten ändern dich.
“This album has gone lot of deeper into creativeness. The heavier bits and heavier and the choruses are a lot more interesting. It does very much more pop orientated too, but in our own unique way. Where a lot of bands go lighter as they move along, we have arguably got heavier while also being more accessible. There are so many different forms of being heavy after all.” – POLAR.
Es ist die Art von Ausmaß die zeigt wie weit die Band bis jetzt gekommen ist und wo die Reise hingeht. Nehmen wir als Beispiel die Single ‘Drive’ – Mächtige Riffs und brachiale Vocals fließen mühelos in ein gewaltiges Konstrukt an Emotionen mit elektronischen Stichen. Britischer Hardcore der alten Schule, aber nicht so wie man ihn kennt.
Was in der Vergangenheit liegt kann nicht mehr geändert werden – was voraus liegt zählt für POLAR. Mit absolutem Ehrgeiz und dem stärksten Line-Up seit jeher im Schlepptau geht es ab jetzt nur noch in eine Richtung – nach vorne und noch höher. Nie war POLARs Sound heftiger, vielseitiger und absolut überzeugender als heute. Das zu verpassen wäre nicht klug.
“Our aim has always been to be on an upward trajectory”, Fabian Lomas concludes.
“We want this to be the next big step up. We write every album as if it’s our last. That’s the best way that any band can write an album because that’s how you get your best material out. Everyone has stepped up and put forward something creative. It’s the deepest we have ever gone. If you have to turn around and say ‘well that’s it’, you have to be able to say that you gave it your best shot. We need to aim for the stars and land on the moon. ‘Nova’ is basically going to elevate us.”
POLAR sind:
Adam Woodford | Gesang
Fabian Lomas | Gitarre
Jonny Bowman | Gitarre
Noah See | Schlagzeug
