Polar: kündigen EU/UK-Tour mit After The Burial für 2020 an!

Londons Post-Hardcore Energiebündel POLAR gehen 2020 zusammen mit AFTER THE BURIAL auf große EU/UK Tour!

»AFTER THE BURIAL EU/UK TOUR 2020«

Special Guests: MAKE THEM SUFFER, POLAR, SPIRITBOX

28.02.20 Germany Karlsruhe @ Stadtmitte

29.02.20 Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo

01.03.20 Denmark Copenhagen @ Stengade

02.03.20 Germany Berlin @ Musik & Frieden

03.03.20 Germany Chemnitz @ AJZ

04.03.20 Czech Rep Prague @ Nova Chmelnice

05.03.20 Poland Poznań @ Pod Minogą

07.03.20 Slovakia Kosice @ Collosseum

08.03.20 Austria Vienna @ Arena

09.03.20 Germany München @ Backstage

10.03.20 Italy Milano @ Legend Club

11.03.20 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff

13.03.20 UK Bristol @ Exchange

14.03.20 UK Glasgow @ Cathouse

15.03.20 UK Leeds @ Key Club

16.03.20 UK Manchester @ Rebellion

17.03.20 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux

18.03.20 UK London @ Underworld

19.03.20 Belgium Aarschot @ De Klinker

20.03.20 Germany Bochum @ Matrix

21.03.20 Germany Hannover @ Faust

Tickets: http://atbevergreen.com/?fbclid=IwAR1diDy-Ak2T_RAgpHBDaAsLVilY-s0ccpMSBoZXO8ugb0dN3fZ7wx5-nDw

POLAR auf EU Headline-Tour in 2020!

»POLAR European Tour 2020«

30.01.20 Greece Athens @ AN Club

31.01.20 Greece Thessaloniki @ Eightball

01.02.20 Bulgaria Sofia @ Mixtape 5

02.02.20 Romania Bucharest @ Fabrica

03.02.20 Romania Cluj-Napoca @ Form Space

04.02.20 Serbia Belgrade @ Elektropionir

05.02.20 Hungary Szeged @ Hut Cafe

07.02.20 Italy Bolzano @ Kuba Club

08.02.20 Italy Rome @ Traffic Club

09.02.20 Italy Vicenza @ Bocciodromo

10.02.20 France Lyon @ Rock N Eat

12.02.20 France Montpellier @ Secret Place

13.02.20 Spain Barcelona @ Razzmatazz 3

14.02.20 Spain Madrid @ La Boite

15.02.20 Portugal Porto @ Hard Club

16.02.20 Portugal Lisbon @ RCA Club

Tickets: http://www.avocadobooking.com/avocms/on-tour/item/polar-european-tour-2020

POLAR veröffentlichte ihr neustes Album »Nova« im April diesen Jahres via Arising Empire!

Kauft und/oder streamt euch »Nova« hier: https://POLAR.lnk.to/Nova

Schaut euch den vollen Album/Video Stream von »Nova« auf YouTube an!



Mehr von »Nova«:

Schaut euch ‚Devil‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/ZPchEFvs4YE

Schaut euch ‚Adore‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/SQEwgUpIxJc

Schaut euch ‚Midnight‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/Et8uMZ_Il30

Schaut euch ‚Drive‘ hier an: https://youtu.be/9DwcP8LoczE

»Nova« Tracklist:

01. Mære

02. Devil

03. Cradle

04. Drive

05. Adore

06. Sonder

07. Amber

08. Breathe

09. Prey

10. Dusk

11. Midnight

12. Brother

Die Zukunft gehört POLAR. Du bist entweder dabei, oder raus.

Älter werden ist ein Teil des Lebens. Wir alle müssen uns damit auseinandersetzen, ob wir nun wollen oder nicht. Mit dem Alter wird man erwachsen und damit einher kommt meist ein neuer klarer Blick auf das Leben und die Dinge die wichtig sind. Das selbe trifft zu in einer Band zu spielen. Wenn Du bemerkst, dass die Musik die du damals geschrieben hast nicht mehr das wiederspiegelt für was du heute stehst und wie Du dich fühlst, musst Du die Zügel in die Hand nehmen und die Dinge ändern – oder für immer in alten Gewohnheiten festsitzen.

Dieser Ethos saß bei der Produktion von »Nova« tief im Herzen, dem neuen Album von Londons Post-Hardcore Energiebündel POLAR. Nach ihrem erfoglreichen Album »No Cure No Saviour«, schlägt die Band nun entschlossen ihren neuen musikalischen Weg ein.

Mit einem harten, modernen und schlagfertigen Sound schreibt die Band mit zwölf Songs ihre Geschichte neu und blickt einer strahlenden Zukunft entgegen.

“A nova is described as the brightest burning star and we felt that this album was going to be our brightest material”, erklärt Gitarrist Fabian Lomas.

“Before we wrote about things that we saw in the world and were passionate about. Some people even used to think that we were becoming a political band. This time the things we are writing about are much more personal to us. It’s a lot more rewarding. We all have different ups and downs in life and the band and we have such a perfect platform to deliver these feelings. We are touching on some very personal subjects that are close to our heart. As we have got older in life there are different things that happen to us. We have this forum where we can talk specifically about them and when certain people know that certain songs are about them it’s touching for them and rewarding for us.”

POLAR sind nicht mehr die selben. Mit Sänger Adam ‘Woody’ Woodford, Gitarrist Tom Green, Bassist Jonny Bowman und Schlagzeuger Nick Jones steht heute ein ganz neue und eigene Band vor euch. Durchdachter, gradliniger und mit nicht weniger Herzblut für die Musik wie zuvor zeigt »Nova«, dass sie für Experimente offen und bereit sind. Etwas, das man von einer Band wie POLAR die für ihre absolute Härte bekannt sind nicht erwartet hätte. Aber Zeiten ändern dich.

“This album has gone lot of deeper into creativeness. The heavier bits and heavier and the choruses are a lot more interesting. It does very much more pop orientated too, but in our own unique way. Where a lot of bands go lighter as they move along, we have arguably got heavier while also being more accessible. There are so many different forms of being heavy after all.” – POLAR.

Es ist die Art von Ausmaß die zeigt wie weit die Band bis jetzt gekommen ist und wo die Reise hingeht. Nehmen wir als Beispiel die Single ‘Drive’ – Mächtige Riffs und brachiale Vocals fließen mühelos in ein gewaltiges Konstrukt an Emotionen mit elektronischen Stichen. Britischer Hardcore der alten Schule, aber nicht so wie man ihn kennt.

Was in der Vergangenheit liegt kann nicht mehr geändert werden – was voraus liegt zählt für POLAR. Mit absolutem Ehrgeiz und dem stärksten Line-Up seit jeher im Schlepptau geht es ab jetzt nur noch in eine Richtung – nach vorne und noch höher. Nie war POLARs Sound heftiger, vielseitiger und absolut überzeugender als heute. Das zu verpassen wäre nicht klug.

“Our aim has always been to be on an upward trajectory”, Fabian Lomas concludes.

“We want this to be the next big step up. We write every album as if it’s our last. That’s the best way that any band can write an album because that’s how you get your best material out. Everyone has stepped up and put forward something creative. It’s the deepest we have ever gone. If you have to turn around and say ‘well that’s it’, you have to be able to say that you gave it your best shot. We need to aim for the stars and land on the moon. ‘Nova’ is basically going to elevate us.”

Die Zukunft gehört POLAR. Du bist entweder dabei, oder raus.

POLAR sind:

Adam Woodford | Gesang

Fabian Lomas | Gitarre

Jonny Bowman | Gitarre

Noah See | Schlagzeug

Mehr Info:

https://www.PolarUK.co

https://www.facebook.com/PolarUK

Tweets by PolarUK

https://www.instagram.com/PolarUK