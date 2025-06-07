Psychlona: kündigen Europatournee 2025 an

Die britische Desert-Rock-Band Psychlona hat eine umfangreiche Europatournee angekündigt, bei der sie die amerikanische Band The Obsessed auf deren Tour zu The Church Within unterstützen wird. Diese Tour findet im Herbst statt und die Auftritte erfolgen im Rahmen der Promotion für das aktuelle Album Warped Vision, das am 27. September 2024 veröffentlicht wurde.
Psychlona äußertn sich dazu: „We’re stoked to be heading out to Europe for three weeks with The Obsessed,“ schreibt Gitarrist und Sänger Phil Hey. „These guys are rightfully legends on the scene and they will be performing their classic The Church Within album in full every night. Wrap that in with our latest full-length Warped Vision that was voted ‚Best Album of 2024‘ at Doom Charts and will feature heavily in our set, and you’ve got a killer night out right there. See you on the road!“
The Obsessed – The Church Within European Tour 2025
w/Psychlona
01 Oct 2025 Wiesbaden (DE) Schlachthof
02 Oct 2025 Ulm (DE) Roxy
03 Oct 2025 Würzburg (DE) Keep It True Festival
04 Oct 2025 Karlsruhe (DE) Stadtmitte
05 Oct 2025 Pratteln (CD) Up in Smoke
06 Oct 2025 Milano (IT) Legend
08 Oct 2025 Wien (AT) Arena
09 Oct 2025 Innsbruck (AT) P.M.K.
10 Oct 2025 Zagreb (HR) Vintage Industrial Bar
11 Oct 2025 München (DE) Keep It Low
12 Oct 2025 Leipzig (DE) UT Connewitz
13 Oct 2025 Berlin (DE) Zukunft
15 Oct 2025 Köln (DE) Volta
16 Oct 2025 Bielefeld (DE) Forum
17 Oct 2025 Antwerpen (BE) Desertfest Belgium
18 Oct 2025 Deventer (NL) Burgerweeshuis
20 Oct 2025 Bradford (UK) The Underground
21 Oct 2025 Manchester (UK) Star & Garter
Psychlona sind bereit, den nächsten großen Schritt zu machen. Mit der Aufnahme von zwei neuen Mitgliedern hat die Band eine neue Dynamik gewonnen.
Psychlona sind:
Phil Hey – Gitarre, Gesang
Martin Wiseman – Leadgitarre, Hintergrundgesang
Ian „Izak“ Buxton – Bassgitarre
Scott Frankling – Schlagzeug
