Psychlona: kündigen Europatournee 2025 an

Die britische Desert-Rock-Band Psychlona hat eine umfangreiche Europatournee angekündigt, bei der sie die amerikanische Band The Obsessed auf deren Tour zu The Church Within unterstützen wird. Diese Tour findet im Herbst statt und die Auftritte erfolgen im Rahmen der Promotion für das aktuelle Album Warped Vision, das am 27. September 2024 veröffentlicht wurde.

Psychlona äußertn sich dazu: „We’re stoked to be heading out to Europe for three weeks with The Obsessed,“ schreibt Gitarrist und Sänger Phil Hey. „These guys are rightfully legends on the scene and they will be performing their classic The Church Within album in full every night. Wrap that in with our latest full-length Warped Vision that was voted ‚Best Album of 2024‘ at Doom Charts and will feature heavily in our set, and you’ve got a killer night out right there. See you on the road!“

The Obsessed – The Church Within European Tour 2025

w/Psychlona

01 Oct 2025 Wiesbaden (DE) Schlachthof

02 Oct 2025 Ulm (DE) Roxy

03 Oct 2025 Würzburg (DE) Keep It True Festival

04 Oct 2025 Karlsruhe (DE) Stadtmitte

05 Oct 2025 Pratteln (CD) Up in Smoke

06 Oct 2025 Milano (IT) Legend

08 Oct 2025 Wien (AT) Arena

09 Oct 2025 Innsbruck (AT) P.M.K.

10 Oct 2025 Zagreb (HR) Vintage Industrial Bar

11 Oct 2025 München (DE) Keep It Low

12 Oct 2025 Leipzig (DE) UT Connewitz

13 Oct 2025 Berlin (DE) Zukunft

15 Oct 2025 Köln (DE) Volta

16 Oct 2025 Bielefeld (DE) Forum

17 Oct 2025 Antwerpen (BE) Desertfest Belgium

18 Oct 2025 Deventer (NL) Burgerweeshuis

20 Oct 2025 Bradford (UK) The Underground

21 Oct 2025 Manchester (UK) Star & Garter

Psychlona sind bereit, den nächsten großen Schritt zu machen. Mit der Aufnahme von zwei neuen Mitgliedern hat die Band eine neue Dynamik gewonnen.

Psychlona sind:

Phil Hey – Gitarre, Gesang

Martin Wiseman – Leadgitarre, Hintergrundgesang

Ian „Izak“ Buxton – Bassgitarre

Scott Frankling – Schlagzeug

Psychlona online:

www.facebook.com/psychlona

www.instagram.com/psychlona