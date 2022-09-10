Revocation: veröffentlichen ihr Video zu „Nihilistic Violence“

Gestern veröffentlichten die Progressive Death Metaller Revocation ihr achtes Studioalbum, Netherheaven, über Metal Blade Records. Zu Feier des Tages, bringt die Band ein neues Video zu Nihilistic Violence (Regie: David Brodsky) heraus, das ihr euch hier anschauen könnt:

Revocation Frontmann Dave Davidson kommentiert: „Nihilistic Violence ist wahrscheinlich der fieseste Song, den wir je aufgenommen haben. Er hat eine dunkle und bedrohliche Atmosphäre, die das MyGoodEye Produktionsteam perfekt für unser neuestes Musikvideo eingefangen hat. Bringt eure Schutzhelme mit in den Pit mit, denn hier wird es ordentlich zur Sache gehen.“

Kauft und streamt Netherheaven in voller Länge unter: metalblade.com/revocation – dort ist das Album auch in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich:

– digipak-CD

– „Elysium“ – baby blue vinyl (US exclusive)

– „Hellfire“ – fuego marbled vinyl (US exclusive) *AUSVERKAUFT*

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– white / blue marbled vinyl (limited to 1000 copies)

– sunset orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– red w/ black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 250 copies)

– clear w/ black and red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 250 copies)

– white w/ blue splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 250 copies)

Revocation werden Anfang 2023 für weitere Headlinertermin nach Europa kommen, dieses Mal mit den Special Guests Goatwhore, Alluvial und Creeping Death. Alle Termine findet ihr unten!

Revocation Tour Dates

Support: Krisiun, Alluvial, Inoculation

Sept. 9, 2022 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

Sept. 10, 2022 – Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

Sept. 11, 2022 – La Source de la Martinière – Québec City, QC

Sept. 13, 2022 – Elsewhere Brooklyn – Brooklyn, NY

Sept. 14, 2022 – Middle East Restaurant & Nightclub – Cambridge, MA

Sept. 15, 2022 – Lovedraft’s Brewing CO – Mechanicsburg, PA

Sept. 16, 2022 – The Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

Sept. 17, 2022 – Elevation 27 – Virginia Beach, VA

Sept. 18, 2022 – The Blind Tiger – Greensboro, NC

Sept. 19, 2022 – The Masquerade (Purgatory) – Atlanta, GA

Sept. 20, 2022 – Brass Mug – Tampa, FL

Sept. 21, 2022 – Respectable Street – West Palm Beach, FL

Sept. 23, 2022 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

Sept. 24, 2022 – Amplified Live – Dallas, TX

Sept. 25, 2022 – Rockhouse Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX

Sept. 27, 2022 – Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

Sept. 28, 2022 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

Sept. 29, 2022 – 1720 – Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 30, 2022 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

Oct. 1, 2022 – Santa Cruz Vets Hall – Santa Cruz, CA

Oct. 3, 2022 – Dante’s – Portland, OR

Oct. 4, 2022 – El Corazon – Seattle, WA

Oct. 6, 2022 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 7, 2022 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

Oct. 8, 2022 – The Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE

Oct. 9, 2022 – Bigs Bar – Sioux Falls, SD

Oct. 11, 2022 – Turf Club – St. Paul, MN

Oct. 12, 2022 – Reggie’s Rock Club – Chicago, IL

Oct. 13, 2022 – The Sanctuary 2 – Hamtramck, MI

Oct. 14, 2022 – No Class – Cleveland, OH

Oct. 15, 2022 – Montage Music Hall – Rochester, NY

Oct. 16, 2022 – Enclave – Pittsburgh, PA

Revocation Europa Tour

Support: Goatwhore, Alluvial, Creeping Death

Jan. 19, 2023 – Schlachthof – Wiesbaden, DE

Jan. 20, 2023 – Matrix – Bochum, DE

Jan. 21, 2023 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, NL

Jan. 22, 2023 – Logo – Hamburg, DE

Jan. 23, 2023 – Valand – Gothenburg, SE

Jan. 24, 2023 – John Dee – Oslo, NO

Jan. 25, 2023 – Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, DK

Jan. 27, 2023 – SO36 – Berlin, DE

Jan. 28, 2023 – AJZ – Chemnitz, DE

Jan. 29, 2023 – Hirsch – Nürnberg, DE

Jan. 30, 2023 – Futurum – Prague, CZ

Jan. 31, 2023 – Akvárium Klub – Budapest, HU

Feb. 1, 2023 – Viper Room – Vienna, AT

Feb. 2, 2023 – Backstage – Munich, DE

Feb. 3, 2023 – Kofmehl – Solothurn, CH

Feb. 4, 2023 – Alchemica Music Club – Bologna, IT

Feb. 5, 2023 – Le Rex – Toulouse, FR

Feb. 6, 2023 – Bóveda – Barcelona, ES

Feb. 7, 2023 – Copernico – Madrid, ES

Feb. 8, 2023 – Stage Live – Bilbao, ES

Feb. 10, 2023 – Trabendo – Paris, FR

Feb. 11, 2023 – The Black Lab – Lille / Wasquehal, FR

Feb. 12, 2023 – Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK

Feb. 13, 2023 – Rebellion – Manchester, UK

Feb. 14, 2023 – Whelans – Dublin, IE

Feb. 15, 2023 – Mama Roux – Birmingham, UK

Feb. 16, 2023 – The Fleece – Bristol, UK

Feb. 17, 2023 – Zappa – Antwerp, BE

Feb. 18, 2023 – Faust – Hannover, DE

Vier Jahre lang hat das Billboard-Chart-Trio Revocation – Dave Davidson (Gesang/Gitarren), Ash Pearson (Schlagzeug) und Brett Bamberger (Bass) – die sinnbildlichen und literarischen Aspekte der Hölle akribisch erforscht und dabei die dunklere, teuflische Seite des Death Metal ergründet. „Wir haben eine Menge Blut, Schweiß und Tränen in das Album gesteckt“, sagt Davidson. „Wir wollen, dass die Leute inspiriert werden. Es ist brutal. Wir haben auf Netherheaven unser Bestes gegeben.“

Revocation Line-Up:

David Davidson – Guitars / Vocals

Brett Bamberger – Bass / Vocals

Ash Pearson – Drums

Revocation online:

