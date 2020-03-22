Rock Factory: Hasche hat Pause, auch in Thailand schlägt Corona zu

Auch vor Thailand macht Corona nicht halt. So hat ex-Running Wild Drummer und Macher der Rofa Ludwigsburg Wolfgang „Hasche“ Hagemann kurz nach seinem Start bei der Rock Factory in Pattaya bereits wieder Pause.

Hier das Statement der Rock Factory:

“Dear guests, friends and fans,

unfortunately we have to temporarily close the Rock Facoroy Pattaya due to the Coronavirus. We don’t yet know how long this will be the case. As of today, we should open again on April 1st. We will keep you up to date here!

Take care of yourself and stay healthy!

Your Rock Factory Team“

Weiterhin ist das Festival am 18.04.2020 ebenfalls bereits verschoben. Hier die Info von Freedom Call:

“*** Thailand Shows postponed ***

Hey friends, our shows in Thailand also got postponed.

But now worries, soon we’ll let you know about new dates

Take care and stay healthy…”