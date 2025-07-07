S.O.R.M: veröffentlichen intensiven, neuen Track „The Sacrifice“

Die schwedische Hard-Rock-Band S.O.R.M hat offiziell ihren brandneuen Track The Sacrifice veröffentlicht, der ein weiteres kraftvolles Statement des in Lidköping ansässigen Quartetts darstellt. Die eigenständige Single ist jetzt über Noble Demon erhältlich und kann hier gestreamt werden. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Die Band gibt Einblicke in die zentrale Botschaft der Single: „The new single is a song that speaks to everyone. It’s about all the sacrifices we do just so we can keep on living. At the end we all turn to the lord and ask for a hero that can help lead the way. My problems in life are different from yours but we all sometimes need to do sacrifices to keep on moving forward. The hardest work is to sacrifice something without regrets. But in the end we always wonder if he hears you calling out.“

S.O.R.M – Live-Termine 2025:

03/07 The Abyss, Göteborg

04/07 Rust in Peace, Copenhagen

15/08 Semifinal, Helsingfors (FL)

16/08 Nirvana, Turku (FL)

25/10 HMF Bomber Bar, Motala *

26/10 HMF Bomber Bar, Motala *

01/11 HMF The Abyss, Göteborg *

14/11 TBA •

15/11 Rock at Sea – Viking Line **

28/11 The Abyss Festival, Göteborg

29/11 Mikkey Dee & Friends, Linköping +

HMF – Hellraiser Metal Festival – Arranged by S.O.R.M*

Viking Line Birka Cruise **

Konsert & Kongress with Mikkey Dee & Friends +

Die 2017 gegründete Band S.O.R.M hat sich schnell einen Namen gemacht, als sie 2020 ihre herausragende EP Hellraiser veröffentlichten. Diese Veröffentlichung stellte die Band der Welt vor und fesselte das Publikum von Anfang an mit ihren eingängigen Melodien. Das Debütalbum der Band aus dem Jahr 2023, Under My Skin (Noble Demon), festigte ihre Position in der Hard-Rock-Szene weiter und bietet Gastauftritte von den legendären Gitarristen Doug Blair von W.A.S.P. und Nick Petrino von Dee Snider.

S.O.R.M online:

https://www.facebook.com/sormsweden

https://www.instagram.com/sormsweden