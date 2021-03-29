Sceptor: offizielles Lyrik Video zu „Dissension“ veröffentlicht

Die deutsch-amerikanische Heavy Metal Band Sceptor hat ihr neues offiziellen Lyrik Video für den Song Dissension veröffentlicht. Der Song wird auf dem kommenden Album Rise To The Light enthalten, welches 2021 über Pure Steel Records veröffentlicht wird.
Line-Up:
Bob Mitchell – Vocals
Torsten Lang – Lead Guitars, Backing Vocals
Timo Nolden – Rhythm Guitars, Backing Vocals
K. K. Basement – Bass, Backing Vocals
Holger Ziegler – Drums
Video Producer:
Robert Romagna – https://www.facebook.com/Audiostahl
Quelle: Pure Steel Records