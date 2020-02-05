Sepultura: veröffentlichen „Behind The Music“ Trailer mit Andreas Kisser

Das Zeitalter von Quadra kommt näher: Am 7. Februar veröffentlichen Sepultura ihr neues Album via Nuclear Blast. Ein beeindruckendes Album, welches den Hörer tief in sein eigenes Konzept und die dahinterstehende energetische, aufputschende Musik zieht.
Heute veröffentlicht die Band einen offiziellen Behind The Music Trailer, welcher sich auf Gitarrist und treibende Kraft Andreas Kisser fokussiert.
Schaut euch den Behind The Music Trailer hier an:
Quadra erscheint als 2CD-digipak, 2CD + Blu-ray earbook, black vinyl LP, picture vinyl LP, silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces), crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces) and glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive).
Bestellt Quadra hier vor: https://nblast.de/Sepultura-Quadra
Eine ungefilterte und rohe Thrash Platte einerseits und ein experimentelles, melodisches Werk andererseits – mit ihrem fesselnden und faszinierenden Konzeptalbum rund um die Nummer der Manifestierung, erschaffen Sepultura ihr eigenes Universum, in dem sie alleine die Herrscher sind. Ihr Quadra (portugiesisch für „Spielfeld“). Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung gehen Sepultura ab März auf Nordamerika Tournee.
Sepultura live 2020:
Quadra Tour
w/ Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art Of Shock
18.03 USA San Diego, CA – House of Blues
19.03 USA Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan Theatre
20.03 USA Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
21.03 USA Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
23.03 USA Denver, CO – Summit
24.03 USA Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Saloon
26.03 USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
27.03 USA Milwaukee, WI – Rave II
28.03 USA Chicago, IL – House of Blues
29.03 USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre
30.03. CDN Toronto, ON – The Opera House
01.04. CDN Montréal, QC – L’Astral
02.04. USA Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA – The Rex Theater
04.04. USA Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
06.04. USA Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
07.04. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
08.04. USA Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
09.04. USA Charlotte, NC – Underground @ The Fillmore
10.04. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11.04. USA Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
12.04. USA Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
14.04. USA New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
16.04. USA Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
17.04. USA Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
18.04. USA Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
19.04. USA Austin, TX – Emo’s
21.04. USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
22.04. USA Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre
11.06. PL Kraków – Mystic Festival
12./13.06. SK Prešov – Dobry Festival
18. – 21.06. B Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting
20.06. F Clisson – Hellfest
26.06. N Ekeberg – Tons of Rock
02.07. P Lisbon – VOA
01. – 04.07. D Ballenstedt – Rockharz Open Air
03.07. E Viveiro – Resurrection Fest
09./10.07. A Leoben – Area 53 Festival
09. – 12.07. CZ Vizovice – Masters of Rock
11.07. I Ritten – Rock im Ring
17.07. D Bertingen – Rock unter den Eichen
18.07. NL Eindhoven – Dynamo Metalfest
Mehr über Quadra:
Album Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUaL60wPA_A
Album Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcHPm3UwHEA
Album Trailer #4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyEXxAbwRl8
Behind The Music Trailer #1: https://youtu.be/NefZCTcW6r4
Behind The Music Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/5C2Mv5F5Aqc
Behind The Music Trailer #3: https://youtu.be/eYsMfLnLTjA