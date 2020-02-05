Sepultura: veröffentlichen „Behind The Music“ Trailer mit Andreas Kisser

Das Zeitalter von Quadra kommt näher: Am 7. Februar veröffentlichen Sepultura ihr neues Album via Nuclear Blast. Ein beeindruckendes Album, welches den Hörer tief in sein eigenes Konzept und die dahinterstehende energetische, aufputschende Musik zieht.

Heute veröffentlicht die Band einen offiziellen Behind The Music Trailer, welcher sich auf Gitarrist und treibende Kraft Andreas Kisser fokussiert.

Schaut euch den Behind The Music Trailer hier an:

Quadra erscheint als 2CD-digipak, 2CD + Blu-ray earbook, black vinyl LP, picture vinyl LP, silver vinyl LP (limited to 500 pieces), crystal clear vinyl (limited to 300 pieces) and glow in the dark vinyl LP (limited to 300 pieces, Impericon exclusive).

Bestellt Quadra hier vor: https://nblast.de/Sepultura-Quadra

Eine ungefilterte und rohe Thrash Platte einerseits und ein experimentelles, melodisches Werk andererseits – mit ihrem fesselnden und faszinierenden Konzeptalbum rund um die Nummer der Manifestierung, erschaffen Sepultura ihr eigenes Universum, in dem sie alleine die Herrscher sind. Ihr Quadra (portugiesisch für „Spielfeld“). Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung gehen Sepultura ab März auf Nordamerika Tournee.

Sepultura live 2020:

Quadra Tour

w/ Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art Of Shock

18.03 USA San Diego, CA – House of Blues

19.03 USA Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan Theatre

20.03 USA Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

21.03 USA Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

23.03 USA Denver, CO – Summit

24.03 USA Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Saloon

26.03 USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

27.03 USA Milwaukee, WI – Rave II

28.03 USA Chicago, IL – House of Blues

29.03 USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre

30.03. CDN Toronto, ON – The Opera House

01.04. CDN Montréal, QC – L’Astral

02.04. USA Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA – The Rex Theater

04.04. USA Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

06.04. USA Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

07.04. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

08.04. USA Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

09.04. USA Charlotte, NC – Underground @ The Fillmore

10.04. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11.04. USA Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

12.04. USA Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

14.04. USA New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

16.04. USA Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

17.04. USA Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

18.04. USA Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

19.04. USA Austin, TX – Emo’s

21.04. USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

22.04. USA Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre

11.06. PL Kraków – Mystic Festival

12./13.06. SK Prešov – Dobry Festival

18. – 21.06. B Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

20.06. F Clisson – Hellfest

26.06. N Ekeberg – Tons of Rock

02.07. P Lisbon – VOA

01. – 04.07. D Ballenstedt – Rockharz Open Air

03.07. E Viveiro – Resurrection Fest

09./10.07. A Leoben – Area 53 Festival

09. – 12.07. CZ Vizovice – Masters of Rock

11.07. I Ritten – Rock im Ring

17.07. D Bertingen – Rock unter den Eichen

18.07. NL Eindhoven – Dynamo Metalfest