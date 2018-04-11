Sink The Ship haben soeben das neue Hitvideo zu ihrem Song Everything veröffentlicht, der ebenfalls auf dem heiß erwarteten Album Persevere zu finden ist. Das Debütalbum erscheint am 27. April via SharpTone Records. Außerdem beinhaltet das Musikvideo einen Gastauftritt des Miss May I-Sängers Levi Benton, also unbedingt abchecken!

Schaut euch Everything feat. Levi Benton jetzt hier an. Holt euch den Song hier.



Bestellt euch Persevere jetzt hier vor.

Colton (Gesang) kommentiert: „This is the first song we wrote for the album. I‘ve been stoked on it since day one. When we found out Levi was down to co-op on it, we knew it was gonna be something even more special than originally. This song hits home for me and I hope it finds anybody who has ever found themselves in a toxic relationship. We‘re gonna be playing this song every night of our upcoming tour with Settle Your Scores and Telltale m/, so we hope to see you all soon.“

Levi Benton fügt hinzu: „I am so excited to be a part of Sink The Ship’s debut album. I have been hearing about them for some time now and when they asked me to do a track I couldn‘t miss out. Not only are we label-mates, but they are Ohio boys too. We have to stick together and what better way than to contribute to their album and on such a great track. Being a part of the video was the best part because we actually got to hang out and talk about being musicians in Ohio. This record is nothing but diverse and creative and I am happy to see Sink The Ship keeping Ohio on the map!“

Mehr von Sink The Ship:

Schaut euch Second Chances hier an. Holt euch den Song hier.

Schaut euch die erste Single Domestic Dispute feat. Bert Poncet (Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!) hier an. Holt euch den Song Domestic Dispute jetzt hier.

Markus Staiger (Nuclear Blast CEO / SharpTone Records Co-Founder) kommentiert: „Sink The Ship haben einfach das beste Melodic Metalcore-Debüt überhaupt abgeliefert! Sie haben ein grandioses Album mit einem einzigartigen Mix aus Metalcore, Pop Punk und Post-Hardcore geschaffen!

Colton Ulery (Gesang bei Sink The Ship) fügt hinzu: “Sink The Ship took a break in 2017 to re-group and solidify what we wanted the band to be. During that time, SharpTone had made contact with me and we began sending them new material. We‘re so excited to be coming back and in partnership with them. The experience with the label has definitely been one to brag about. Such a phenomenal and hardworking staff.“

„We had the honor of creating this album with Bert and Eric Poncet from Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! There had been talks of doing a feature with Bert and after listening to all of the songs, we ended up deciding on Domestic Dispute. Those guys are so great to work with. The studio quality and hospitality were more than exceptional.“

Sink The Ship brachen 2012 mit ihrer energiegeladenen, mutigen und einzigartigen Mischung aus Post-Hardcore, Pop Punk und Metalcore aus dem Underground der Heavy Music-Szene hervor. Seitdem sind sie mit jedem Jahr, das verging, stärker und stärker geworden. Innerhalb von zwei Jahren veröffentlichte die Band ihre fesselnde – wenn auch noch sehr raue – Debüt-EP Reflections. Diese sprach jedoch bereits Bände über die Leidenschaft der Band, ehrliche und authentische Musik, mit einem hohen emotionalen Wert, zu machen.

Line-up:

Colton Ulery – Gesang

Brandon Knerem – Gitarre

Zakk Godare – Bass

Zac Fox – Drums

Kommentare

Kommentare