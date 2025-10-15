Slaughterday: enthüllen Titeltrack und Details zur kommenden neuen EP „Terrified“

Slaughterday lassen es ordentlich krachen mit der gleichnamigen Single aus der kommenden neuen EP Terrified. Die deutschen Death-Metal-Veteranen widmen diese EP den großen Grindcore-Bands. Der Veröffentlichungstermin ist für den 21. November 2025 angesetzt.

Das Video zum Titeltrack Terrified kann hier angesehen werden:

Slaughterday erklären hierzu: „This EP differs stylistically from our regular releases, because it is a tribute to the old grind bands like Repulsion and Napalm Death, which is also reflected in the cover and the logo“, schreibt Gitarrist Jens Finger. „Of course, this immediately brings to mind Repulsion’s title Horrified – which was exactly our intention. Every track is a short, sharp attack on the ears. What you hear is what you’ll get: bursts of explosive energy, razor-sharp riffs, and relentless rhythms – uncompromising and unrestrained!“

Slaughterday kommentieren: „Both, the eponymous track Terrified and the EP are paying homage to the raw ferocity of grindcore’s early pioneers – meaning such legends as Napalm Death and Repulsion„, erklärt Frontmann Bernd Reiners im Namen der Band. „Staying true to the genre’s uncompromising roots, this track is a furious burst of aggression and bleak honesty that channels the chaos, speed, and unfiltered rage that defined the early days of grind. Lyrically, Terrified tears into the modern cycle of fear, manipulation, and profit-driven hate. The repetition and blunt force mirror the suffocating nature of dread. With its grinding riffs, pulverising drums, and relentless vocal assault, Terrified is not just a song but a statement. We salute the unrelenting spirit of grindcore’s past, and raise a warning cry that is squarely aimed at the present.“

Terrified – Trackliste:

1. Ashes Of The Innocent

2. Fleshtorn Future

3. Terrified

4. Chained To Oblivion

Recording, Mixing & Mastering: Alex Pojda im Holodeckstudio, Oldenburg (DE)

Coverartwork: Thomas Westphal (Necromaniac Artworks)

Layout: Cliff W. Ithen (Terrafolio)

Slaughterday Live-Besetzung:

Jens Finger – Gitarren

Bernd Reiners – Gesang

Tobias Koops – Gitarre

Ulf Imwiehe – Bass

Tom Hoffmann – Schlagzeug

Terrified wird als 7-Zoll-EP aus transparentem gelb-schwarzem Splatter-Vinyl erhältlich sein.

Slaughterday

Jens Finger – Gitarren, Bass

Bernd Reiners – Gesang, Schlagzeug

