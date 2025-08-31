Soulfly: kündigen neues Album „Chama“ an und veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zur neuen Single „Storm The Gates“

Die Extreme-Metal-Pioniere Soulfly aus den tiefen Dschungeln Brasiliens werden am 24. Oktober 2025 ihr mit Spannung erwartetes dreizehntes Album Chama über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen. Dieses Album ist ein bemerkenswertes Zeugnis für die natürliche Affinität des brasilianischen Songwriters zu kraftvollen und rhythmischen Riffs, die seinen charakteristischen Sound weltweit geprägt haben. Chama stellt eine wahre Rückkehr zu den spirituellen Wurzeln von Soulfly dar, die gleichzeitig eine moderne Note und Vitalität aufweist. Das ist etwas, was nur von einem wahren Meister seines Fachs erreicht werden kann, und Max hat uns alle erneut verblüfft.

Soulfly präsentieren jetzt den ersten Vorgeschmack auf das Album in Form der ersten Single Storm The Gates. Ein Schlachtruf gegen Kontrolle und Gier, der Track beschwört Stärke und vereint den Stamm in der Rebellion – schwer, primitiv und unbarmherzig. Seht euch das von Costin Chioreanu erstellte Lyric-Video hier an:

Streamt Storm The Gates hier: https://soulfly.bfan.link/storm-the-gates

Max Cavalera äußert sich dazu: „Chama is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a ‚calling‘. Respect to Alex Pereira for using Itsari on his UFC walkouts. Chama is inspired by the energy of this moment. This record is the sound of Soulfly’s fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!“

Zyon Cavalera fügt hinzu: „With each Soulfly record I’ve played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time. This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast and I look forward to more production work in the future!“

Chama – Trackliste:

1. Indigenous Inquisition

2. Storm The Gates

3. Nihilist

4. No Pain = No Power

5. Ghenna

6. Black Hole Scum

7. Favela / Dystopia

8. Always Was, Always Will Be…

9. Soulfly XIII

10. Chama

Chama kann ab sofort in den folgenden Formaten vorbestellt werden:

CD Jewel

Vinyl

Gelb und Orange Corona (weltweit)

Transparent Rot mit weißen Sprenkeln ( Nuclear Blast )

) Rot und Schwarz marmoriert (exklusiv bei Revolver )

) Picture Disc (exklusiv bei Soulfly )

) Soulfly T-Shirt

Soulfly – Besetzung auf Chama:

Max Cavalera | Gesang & Gitarre

Igor Amadeus Cavalera | Bass

Zyon Cavalera | Schlagzeug

Mike De Leon | Gitarre

Soulfly online:

www.instagram.com/thesoulflytribe