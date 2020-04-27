Startseite
Stargazery: Veröffentlichung der Single „Constellation“ aus dem gleichnamigen Album

Die Singleauskopplung der Melodic Metal Band Stargazery, Constellation, ist digital veröffentlicht worden. Das neue gleichnamige Album wird offiziell am 29. Mai 2020 auf CD über Pure Steel Records erscheinen.

Download der Single unter anderem bei:
Spotify
Deezer
Youtube Music
Google Play

Line-Up:
Jari Tiura – Vocals
Pete Ahonen – Guitars
Marko Pukkila – Bass
Pasi Hiltula – Keyboards
Ilkka Leskelä – Drums

Special Guest:
Sami Nyman – Bass

Coverartwork:
Felipe Machado Francohttps://www.facebook.com/felipemachadofrancoart/

Links:
https://www.facebook.com/stargazery/
www.reverbnation.com/stargazery666
https://myspace.com/stargazeryband
https://www.last.fm/de/music/Stargazery

