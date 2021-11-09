Stoneman: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Was Eva will“ inklusive Video

Die Dark Rock/NDH Band Stoneman hat kürzlich bekanntgegeben, dass sie am 26.11.2021 bei Massacre Records ihr erstes Best-of Doppelalbum The Dark Circus (2004-2021) veröffentlichen wird!
Am 08. November wurde Was Eva will veröffentlicht, ein brandneuer Song und die einzige Vorab-Single vom kommenden Doppel-Best-of-Album.
Das Album ist eine düstere, brutale und zuweilen bittersüße Liebeserklärung an ihre Fans und an die Musik! Macht euch auf eine nostalgische Reise durch fast zwei Jahrzehnte Stoneman.https://lnk.to/thedarkcircusThe Dark Circus (2004-2021) wird als 2-CD Digipak sowie digital erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden:
The Dark Circus (2004-2021) -Tracklist:
CD 1
1. Mord ist Kunst
2. Liebe, Liebe
3. Dein General
4. Wer ficken Will
5. Lolita
6. Steine
7. Was Eva Will
8. Goldmarie
9. Der Rote Vorhang
10. Gott Weint
11. Niemandsland
12. Spiegelficker
13. Es Brennt Licht
14. An Der Leine
15. Tanzmusik
16. Kofferlied
17. An Die Geräte
18. Mensch (Dein Name Ist)
19. Geil Und Elektrisch
20. Liebeslied
21. Dein Geheimnis
CD 2
1. Devil In A Gucci Dress
2. How To Spell Heroin
3. Zombie Zoo (Feat. Wednesday 13)
4. Trail Of Destruction
5. Hope You All Die Soon
6. No Sweet November
7. White Star
8. Dead Or Alive
9. Sugar Mama
10. Protect Me (Feat. Sabine Dünser)
11. I Am Taking Your Life (And You Are Taking Mine)
12. Schlaf Mein Kind
13. Save Me The Last Waltz
14. Cocaine
15. Nightmare On Elm Street
16. Bizarre.Glam.God
17. In My Arms
18. Necromantic Dreams
19. Like A Believer
20. Suicide Is A Suicide
21. Atomic Holocaust
