Stoneman: veröffentlichen neuen Song „Was Eva will“ inklusive Video

Die Dark Rock/NDH Band Stoneman hat kürzlich bekanntgegeben, dass sie am 26.11.2021 bei Massacre Records ihr erstes Best-of Doppelalbum The Dark Circus (2004-2021) veröffentlichen wird!

Am 08. November wurde Was Eva will veröffentlicht, ein brandneuer Song und die einzige Vorab-Single vom kommenden Doppel-Best-of-Album.

Das Album ist eine düstere, brutale und zuweilen bittersüße Liebeserklärung an ihre Fans und an die Musik! Macht euch auf eine nostalgische Reise durch fast zwei Jahrzehnte Stoneman.



The Dark Circus (2004-2021) wird als 2-CD Digipak sowie digital erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden: https://lnk.to/thedarkcircus

The Dark Circus (2004-2021) -Tracklist:

CD 1

1. Mord ist Kunst

2. Liebe, Liebe

3. Dein General

4. Wer ficken Will

5. Lolita

6. Steine

7. Was Eva Will

8. Goldmarie

9. Der Rote Vorhang

10. Gott Weint

11. Niemandsland

12. Spiegelficker

13. Es Brennt Licht

14. An Der Leine

15. Tanzmusik

16. Kofferlied

17. An Die Geräte

18. Mensch (Dein Name Ist)

19. Geil Und Elektrisch

20. Liebeslied

21. Dein Geheimnis

CD 2

1. Devil In A Gucci Dress

2. How To Spell Heroin

3. Zombie Zoo (Feat. Wednesday 13)

4. Trail Of Destruction

5. Hope You All Die Soon

6. No Sweet November

7. White Star

8. Dead Or Alive

9. Sugar Mama

10. Protect Me (Feat. Sabine Dünser)

11. I Am Taking Your Life (And You Are Taking Mine)

12. Schlaf Mein Kind

13. Save Me The Last Waltz

14. Cocaine

15. Nightmare On Elm Street

16. Bizarre.Glam.God

17. In My Arms

18. Necromantic Dreams

19. Like A Believer

20. Suicide Is A Suicide

21. Atomic Holocaust

Stoneman online:

http://stonemanmusic.ch

https://www.facebook.com/stonemanmusic

https://twitter.com/stonemanmusic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY8WWhtHJYFzMxgYrMc0qvg

https://www.instagram.com/stoneman_bandhttps://spoti.fi/2KPeUZy