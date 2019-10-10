Stormwarrior: kündigen neues Album an

Lust auf puren Viking Heavy Metal? Stormwarrior haben da was für euch: Ihr neues Album Norsemen, das am 29.11.2019 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird!

Das Album wurde von Piet Sielck im Powerhouse Studio in Hamburg gemischt und gemastert. Andreas Marschall ist für das imposante Coverartwork verantwortlich.

Das Kernthema des Albums ist – wie der Albumtitel bereits suggeriert – das Kriegerdasein der alten Nordmänner.

Die erste Single vom kommenden Stormwarrior Album – welches bald vorbestellbar ist – erscheint am 16. Oktober!

Stormwarrior – Norsemen

CD Digipak

1. To The Shores Where We Belong

2. Norsemen (We Are)

3. Storm Of The North

4. Freeborn

5. Odin’s Fire

6. Sword Dane

7. Blade On Blade

8. Shield Wall

9. Sword Of Valhalla

Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A: Track 1-5

Side B: Track 6-9

Stormwarrior live

15.11.2019 ES Donostia-San Sebastián – Centro Cultural Larratxo

21.11.2019 DE Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli

22.11.2019 DE Mannheim – 7er Club

28.03.2020 DE Hamm – Kulturrevier Radbod (Ragers Elite Festival)

http://www.stormwarrior.de

https://www.facebook.com/STORMWARRIOR.Official

https://www.instagram.com/stormwarrior_666

https://spoti.fi/2MexDfu