Stormwarrior: veröffentlichen Video zu „Norsemen (We Are)“

Stormwarrior haben für ihre neue Single Norsemen (We Are) ein offizielles Video veröffentlicht, das man sich hier anschauen kann:

Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album Norsemen, das am 29. November bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird! Es ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP, limitiertes Box Set mit exklusivem Inhalt sowie als Download & Stream erhältlich, und kann hier vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/norsemen

Norsemen wurde von Piet Sielck gemischt und gemastert. Das Albumartwork wurde von Andreas Marschall gestaltet.

Videos

Norsemen (We Are) (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/pK-eu5L2RTU

Freeborn (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/Nmta-GY3Bc8

Odin’s Fire (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/q55yzFhe0mg

Stormwarrior – Norsemen

Pre-order » https://lnk.to/norsemen

CD Digipak

1. To The Shores Where We Belong

2. Norsemen (We Are)

3. Storm Of The North

4. Freeborn

5. Odin’s Fire

6. Sword Dane

7. Blade On Blade

8. Shield Wall

9. Sword Of Valhalla

Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A: Track 1-5

Side B: Track 6-9

29/11/2019 • Heavy Metal

CD Digipak • Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP • Digital

Stormwarrior Live

21.11.2019 DE Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli

22.11.2019 DE Mannheim – 7er Club

06.-07.03.2020 DK Viborg – Paletten (Viborg Metal Fest)

28.03.2020 DE Hamm – Kulturrevier Radbod (Ragers Elite Festival)

http://www.stormwarrior.de

https://www.facebook.com/STORMWARRIOR.Official

https://www.instagram.com/stormwarrior_666

https://spoti.fi/2MexDfu