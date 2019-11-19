Stormwarrior: veröffentlichen Video zu „Norsemen (We Are)“

Stormwarrior haben für ihre neue Single Norsemen (We Are) ein offizielles Video veröffentlicht, das man sich hier anschauen kann:
Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album Norsemen, das am 29. November bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird! Es ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP, limitiertes Box Set mit exklusivem Inhalt sowie als Download & Stream erhältlich, und kann hier vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/norsemen
Norsemen wurde von Piet Sielck gemischt und gemastert. Das Albumartwork wurde von Andreas Marschall gestaltet.
Videos
Norsemen (We Are) (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/pK-eu5L2RTU
Freeborn (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/Nmta-GY3Bc8
Odin’s Fire (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/q55yzFhe0mg
Stormwarrior – Norsemen
Pre-order » https://lnk.to/norsemen
CD Digipak
1. To The Shores Where We Belong
2. Norsemen (We Are)
3. Storm Of The North
4. Freeborn
5. Odin’s Fire
6. Sword Dane
7. Blade On Blade
8. Shield Wall
9. Sword Of Valhalla
Gatefold Vinyl LP
Side A: Track 1-5
Side B: Track 6-9
29/11/2019 • Heavy Metal
CD Digipak • Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP • Digital
Stormwarrior Live
21.11.2019 DE Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli
22.11.2019 DE Mannheim – 7er Club
06.-07.03.2020 DK Viborg – Paletten (Viborg Metal Fest)
28.03.2020 DE Hamm – Kulturrevier Radbod (Ragers Elite Festival)
