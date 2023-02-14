Suicide Silence: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Dying Life“ vom kommenden Album „Remember…You Must Die“

Der Track erscheint auf ihrem siebten Album Remember…You Must Die, welches am 10. März 2023 veröffentlicht wird.

„Our environment is enveloped in death and constant change, as is the vessel we live in“, erklärt die Band. „Dying Life comes from a place of complete and utter pain before the world around us comes to an inevitable end and we can do nothing but watch and let it happen — there in the dark, under a dying sun.“

Remember… You Must Die wurde produziert und gemischt von Taylor Young (Nails, Xibalba, Vitriol).