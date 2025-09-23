Sweatmaster: veröffentlichen nach 15-jähriger Pause ein neues Album über Svart Records

Sweatmaster, eine der Größen des finnischen Garage Rock, feiert mit der Veröffentlichung ihres fünften Albums More! im Januar 2026 ein großes Comeback. Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres Albums Dig Up The Knife im Jahr 2010 legte die Band eine Pause ein, die vor einigen Jahren mit Live-Auftritten im In- und Ausland endete. Gleichzeitig begann neues Material im Proberaum zu entstehen, und die Band fand schnell eine gemeinsame Strategie, um daran zu arbeiten.

„We were unanimous about the strengths of our band and decided to get to the heart of the matter. The main idea was to make straightforward songs carried by the vocals. The kind that would work well live with our aggressive playing style“, sagt Matti Kallio, der Schlagzeuger von Sweatmaster.

Svart Records wird das fünfte Album von Sweatmaster Anfang nächsten Jahres veröffentlichen. More! ist ein kraftvolles Paket aus vierzehn Songs, das nicht bis zur Unkenntlichkeit poliert wurde. „We wanted a raw and electric sound for the new album, built tightly around the three of us playing. The aim was to stick to Sweatmaster’s original energy and not spread ourselves too thin. However, despite our efforts, the intervening years brought some new tones with them“, erklärt Gitarrist Mikko Luukko den Hintergrund zum neuen Album.

Die erste Single des Albums wurde am 19. September veröffentlicht. Laut Sänger und Bassist Sasu Mykkänen ist Destroyer das Wesen von Sweatmaster. Die Video-Premiere für Destroyer kann hier angesehen werden:

Das Video wurde von Jan Trygg inszeniert.

„The drum fill draws you into the pull of the electric triangle. The guitar taps at the ballads and wants nothing more than to drive the rhythm until the passionate vocals take over. The song doesn’t lead anywhere, it’s already there. Two minutes, 37 seconds. Wham bam. Here you go.“

More! ist jetzt im Vorverkauf im Webshop von Svart erhältlich, sowohl auf exklusivem Vinyl, limitiertem farbigen Vinyl, klassischem schwarzen Vinyl als auch auf CD. Das Veröffentlichungsdatum ist der 30. Januar 2026.

Sweatmaster online

https://www.facebook.com/sweatmaster

https://www.instagram.com/sweatmasterband/