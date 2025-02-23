Temperance: veröffentlichen Live-Version von „The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes“

Italiens moderne Melodic-Metal-Band Temperance meldet sich mit einer faszinierenden Liveversion von The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes zurück, die von ihrem mitreißenden Livealbum From Hermitage To Europe stammt, das am 14. März 2025 über Napalm Records erscheint!

Der langjährige Fan-Favorit The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes präsentiert eine perfekte Mischung aus kraftvollen Melodien und atemberaubendem Chorgesang, der den Zuhörer in seine symphonische Tiefe eintauchen lässt. Mit dieser neuen Live-Version gewinnt der Song an frischer Energie und unterstreicht die Stärke und Synergie des dynamischen neuen Line-Ups der Band. Das Live-Video fängt die faszinierende Verbindung zwischen den Musikern ein und zeigt ihre unnachahmliche Fähigkeit, traumhafte symphonische Melodien zu schaffen – ein Erlebnis, das man nicht verpassen sollte.

Marco Pastorino sagt über The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes:

„The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes is the song that marked a new era for Temperance. It’s the track most closely associated with us and, to this day, remains the one that best represents our identity. Considering all this, it’s almost unbelievable that no version of this iconic song—with our current lineup—was available until now!

Luckily the wait is over! Enjoy the power of Kristin and the pyrotechnics of Temperance’s vocal trio in this fan-favorite track!“

Seht euch das Live-Musikvideo zu The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes hier an:

Mitreißende Gitarrenriffs, epische Orchestrationen und kraftvolle Gesangsduette sind ein willkommenes Geschenk für Symphonic-Metal-Liebhaber, das nun für die Nachwelt festgehalten wurde. Während The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes packende Melodien und Chorgesang vereint, kann man sich bei Darkness Is Just A Drawing von der atemberaubenden Live-Performance der Band überzeugen – die Fans erleben eine der magischsten Kompositionen der Band, die mit meisterhaften Gesangsharmonien glänzt. Die spürbare Energie bei Fan-Favoriten wie Diamanti und Of Jupiter And Moons zeigt die außergewöhnliche musikalische Atmosphäre der Band.

Michele Guaitoli über das Album:

„The last years have been a rollercoaster of emotions. Temperance have grown on every level and have been traveling the world, having the honor of performing in Europe, the UK, the US and South America.

Those who follow us are well aware that from Of Jupiter and Moons to Hermitage, we’ve faced a relevant line-up change. We felt it was fundamental to let our listeners understand who Temperance is nowadays, as the arrival of Kristin during the EU tour as special guests for Tarja had a strong impact on the sound of the band, thanks to her unique (and outstanding) voice.

From Hermitage To Europe gives justice to what you are going to witness live in March during our headline run, and most importantly, sets in stone the essence of this new cycle of Temperance, which we want to be a cycle of rebirth.“

From Hermitage To Europe Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Daruma

3. The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes

4. No Return

5. A Hero Reborn

6. Welcome To Hermitage

7. Glorious

8. Start Another Round

9. Darkness Is Just A Drawing

10. Into The Void

11. Diamanti

12. Of Jupiter And Moons

13. Pure Life Unfolds

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Holt euch jetzt euer Exemplar von From Hermitage To Europe: hier

From Hermitage To Europe wird in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

– 1CD Digisleeve – (Napalm Records Mailorder)

– Digital Album

Macht euch bereit für ihre märchenhafte Europatournee 2025, die From Hermitage To Europe Tour, bei der auch die Melodic-Death-Metal-Monster Ignea und das Symphonic-Powerhouses Induction ab dem 6. März 2025 mit von der Partie sind!

Temperance Live 2025:

From Hermitage To Europe Tour

w/ Ignea + Induction

06.03.25 PL – Warsaw / VooDoo

07.03.25 PL – Poznan / Pod Minoga

08.03.25 PL – Skarżysko-Kamienna / Semafor

09.03.25 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

10.03.25 DE – Munich / Backstage

11.03.25 AT – Vienna / Szene

12.03.25 IT – Bologna / Alchemica

13.03.25 CH – Lenzburg / Met Bar

14.03.25 DE – Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

15.03.25 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

16.03.25 DE – Berlin / Orwo

17.03.25 DE – Hamburg / Logo

18.03.25 NL – Tilburg / 013

19.03.25 DE – Hanover / Musikzentrum

20.03.25 DE – Bochum / Matrix

21.03.25 BE – Kortrijk / DVG

22.03.25 NL – Drachten / Iduna

23.03.25 DK – Copenhagen / Stengade

Temperance sind:

Kristin Starkey – Gesang

Michele Guaitoli – Gesang

Marco Pastorino – Gitarren & Gesang

Luca Negro – Bassgitarre

Marco Sacchetto – Schlagzeug

Temperance online:

https://www.temperanceband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/temperanceband

https://www.instagram.com/temperanceofficial/