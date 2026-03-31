TesseracT: feiern das 15-jährige Jubiläum ihres Debütalbums „One“ mit einer Anniversary Vinyl Edition

Zum 15-jährigen Jubiläum erscheint TesseracTs Debütalbum One von 2011 als besondere „Half-Speed ​​Master“-Edition auf Vinyl. Geschnitten in den Abbey Road Studios in London für maximale Klangtreue, ist sie ab dem 8. Mai 2026 erhältlich. Die Neuauflage auf 180g-Vinyl, verpackt in einem matten Gatefold-Cover mit Spotlackierung, würdigt einen besonderen Moment in der Bandgeschichte. Die Wiederveröffentlichung erscheint auf weißem Vinyl sowie in einer streng limitierten, tiefblutroten Edition, die exklusiv bei der Band erhältlich ist.

TesseracT-Bassist Amos Williams erklärt: “Our debut album is meaningful to us on many levels. Alongside being the first step on our journey to wherever, it was also where we started to find our voice collectively as musicians, in the studio and on the stage. This album opened the door to a community of peers that in turn allowed us to forge many friendships worldwide, that we are pleased to say are still going strong today. But, TesseracT didn’t arrive fully formed, and One reflects that. Even throughout the album, you can hear the blossoming and igniting of a personality, one that to this day we still don’t understand; and nor should we!”

One (15th Anniversary Edition) – Trackliste:

Side A

1. Lament

2. Nascent

3. Sunrise

4. April

5. Eden

Side B

6. Concealing Fate – Pt. 1 Acceptance

7. Concealing Fate – Pt. 2 Deception

8. Concealing Fate – Pt. 3 The Impossible

9. Concealing Fate – Pt. 4 Perfection

10. Concealing Fate Pt. 5 Epiphany

11. Concealing Pt. 6 Origin

Das offizielle Musikvideo zu Concealing Fate – Pt. 2 Deception findet ihr hier:

TesseracT sind:

Acle Kahney

Jay Postones

James Monteith

Amos Williams

Daniel Tompkins

TesseracT online:

https://www.facebook.com/tesseractband

https://www.instagram.com/tesseractband