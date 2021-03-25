The Bronx: veröffentlichen die erste Single „White Shadow“ von ihrem neuen Album

The Bronx, die „tollwütige, kämpferische… und unerbittliche“ (Consequence of Sound) Rockband aus Los Angeles, deren fortlaufende Diskografie die Gruppe durch eine fast zwei Jahrzehnte lange Karriere geführt hat, veröffentlicht das von Joe Baressi produzierte Album Bronx VI am 27. August via Cooking Vinyl.

Gitarrist Joby Ford äußert sich wie folgt zum neuen Album:

“I’m excited. From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places. The thing I like a lot about it is that everybody contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing over it. I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through.”

Sänger Matt Caughthran ergänzt:

“We’ve known each other for a long time, and we’re such good friends and we’re so tight creatively, but we’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album. Brad and Ken are just coming out as songwriters and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit.”

Mit White Shadow liefern The Bronx einen ersten Vorgeschmack für das kommende Album. Matt beschreibt White Shadows wie folgt: “A song about spiraling. Wild eyed Guitars, drums, and bass mixed with a high speed chase and a frantic mind unraveling. CLASSIC FUCKING BRONX.”

Bronx VI wurde von Joe Baressi (Tool, Melvins, Bad Religion) in seinem House of Compression Studio in Pasadena, Kalifornien, produziert. Baressi ist jemand, mit dem die Band schon seit vielen Jahren zusammenarbeiten wollte.

Joby und Matt sind mehr als glücklich über die Zusammenarbeit: „We’d been talking about doing a record together since 2005, and it finally aligned schedule wise. He was just the perfect guy for this record. We went in feeling really good about all the songs, and we just needed someone to make them sound fucking badass and take it to the next level. That was definitely Joe.”

Vorbestellungen für das Album sind ab sofort möglich. Das Album ist digital, auf CD und in verschiedenen Vinyl-Varianten erhältlich: orangefarbenes Crush-Vinyl, orange-schwarzes Galaxy-Vinyl (exklusiv im US-Webstore), orangefarbenes Vinyl mit Splattern (exklusiv im britischen Webstore), transparentes Vinyl mit orangefarbenen Splattern (exklusiv bei Revolver/Brooklyn Vegan), orange-blaues Vinyl (exklusiv bei Banquet Records) und orange-blaues Galaxy-Vinyl (exklusiv im australischen Webstore).

Jeder der elf Songs auf Bronx VI wird als individuelle, limitierte 7-Inch-Single mit einzigartigen Artworks von einer handverlesenen Gruppe von Künstlern wie Estevan Oriol, Dabs Myla, Craig Stecyk und Tim Armstrong erhältlich sein. Die 7-Inches sind nicht nur einzeln erhältlich, sondern können auch im Rahmen eines monatlichen Abonnements, der sogenannten Mirror Press-Serie, erworben werden. Dies ist auf 400 Fans limitiert. Die Gewinner erhalten eine handgefertigte Holzbox mit dem Logo der Band, einem lyrischen Decoder-Spiegel und einem 7-Zoll-Schuber mit Platz für jede der begehrten Singles. Der Künstler für White Shadow ist der in Philadelphia ansässige Grafikkünstler Jeremy Dean.

Bronx VI Tracklist:

1. White Shadow

2. Superbloom

3. Watering The Well

4. Curb Feelers

5. Peace Pipe

6. High Five

7. Mexican Summer

8. New Lows

9. Breaking News

10. Jack Of All Trades

11. Participation Trophy

The Bronx gründeten sich 2002 und veröffentlichten im folgenden Jahr ihr selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum. In der 19-jährigen Karriere der Band aus Los Angeles haben The Bronx fünf Alben unter ihrem ursprünglichen Namen und drei Alben unter ihrem Alter Ego Mariachi El Bronx veröffentlicht. Beide Versionen der mittlerweile legendären Band aus Kalifornien wurden dafür gelobt, dass sie die „entfesselten Schreie jugendlicher Arbeiter“ (Los Angeles Times) zu Gehör bringen und „knallharte und eingängige Hardrock-Tracks“ (Loudwire) schreiben. The Bronx sind Matt Caughthran (Gesang), Joby J. Ford (Gitarre), Ken Horne (Gitarre), Brad Magers (Bass) und Joey Castillo (Schlagzeug).

