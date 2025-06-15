The Chris Slade Timeline: veröffentlichen beeindruckendes Lyric-Video zum Track „Time Flies“

The Chris Slade Timeline haben ein beeindruckendes Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song Time Flies aus dem neuen Album Timescape veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:

Chris Slade äußert sich zu dem neuen Video und dem Song Time Flies: „Time Flies, the song and the video was originally envisaged as a sort of sonic experiment. I only had the vaguest idea of a melody, but I knew I wanted the end of the lines to be repeated in echo. I’d demo’d half the song with Mike Clark (keyboards) help before I thought, „This needs a chorus“. The heartbeat etc. and the silences between sections was a very dangerous thing to have in the middle of a song. The inspiration for both song and video came from some meditation experiences both real and imagined. You’d be surprised if you knew which is real and which imagined. I’ve been doing zen meditation since early 1970s. 70s saw me meditating twice a day for 45mins each sitting, every day. Even when travelling on tour with Manfred Mann’s Earthband all over the world. I’ve never taken hallucinogenic drugs even while spending all my life, so far, in rock bands.“

Chris fährt fort: „The End Of The Universe bought in James Cornford on guitar. It comes from the concept of the end of time itself which could be next Wednesday or 115, million, million, centuries away, or, whenever you can make it really. The stars will literally go out one by one just like The Carpenters predicted.“

Chris Slade gründete 2012 die Band The Chris Slade Timeline, um über 50 Jahre als professioneller Rockdrummer zu feiern. Für dieses Projekt holte sich Slade die herausragenden Sänger Steve Glasscock und Paul „Bun„ Davis sowie die beeindruckenden musikalischen Fähigkeiten des Gitarristen James Cornford und des Keyboard- und Gitarrenspielers Michael J. Clark ins Boot. Mit dieser Besetzung hat Slade zweifellos eine Band geschaffen, die es wert ist, seine glanzvolle musikalische Karriere zu würdigen.

Das Konzept von Slade umfasst Auftritte mit einem abwechslungsreichen Setlist, die Songs von Tom Jones, Manfred Mann’s Earthband, Uriah Heep, The Firm, Asia, MSG, David Gilmour, Gary Moore sowie eine Vielzahl von AC/DC-Nummern und viele Überraschungen beinhaltet.

The Chris Slade Timeline sind:

Paul „Bun“ Davis – Gesang

Stevie Gee – Gesang, Bass

James Cornford – Gitarre, Gesang

Mike Clarke – Keyboards, Gitarre, Gesang

Chris Slade – Schlagzeug, Gesang

The Chris Slade Timeline online:

https://www.facebook.com/ChrisSladeACDC

https://www.instagram.com/chrissladedrums