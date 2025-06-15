Castle Rat: die Heavy Metal Krieger präsentieren den ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Album „The Bestiary“

Die Fantasy-Heavy-Metal-Krieger Castle Rat haben ihre Debütsingle Wizard veröffentlicht, die als Vorgeschmack auf ihr neues Album The Bestiary dient, das am 19.09.2025 über King Volume Records und Blues Funeral Recordings erscheinen wird.

Die mystischen Meister des Heavy Metal enthüllen mit Wizard die düstere erste Single und das dazugehörige Video aus ihrem epischen neuen Album The Bestiary. In dieser neuen Saga wird der Protagonist, der Wizard, vorgestellt, der den Ton für eine der faszinierendsten Odysseen im Metal angibt.

Lass dich von dem Video zu Wizard von Castle Rat verzaubern:

Zur neuen Single äußert sich Charley Ruddell (Plague Doctor) mit den Worten: “Musically, Wizard was a big step in a new direction for us as a band. We found ourselves collaborating more closely with each other and piecing together ideas more intricately than on previous songs. We channeled the new wave of British heavy metal; the galloping drum break and harmonized guitar leads were largely inspired by Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. Franco’s solo at the end – which was recorded in one take – was inspired by Electric Eye.”

Seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2019 hat Castle Rat ein lebendiges Labyrinth aus Fantasy-Lore erschaffen, angeführt von The Rat Queen (auch bekannt als Gitarristin und Sängerin Riley Pinkerton). Gemeinsam mit The Count, The Plague Doctor und The All-Seeing Druid hat die Gruppe unzählige Kämpfe gegen The Rat Reaperess mit Riffs, Schwertern und Zaubersprüchen auf Bühnen im ganzen Land ausgetragen.

Das Album wurde von Randall Dunn (Sunn O))), Wolves In The Throne Room, Björk) aufgenommen und von Jonathan Nuñez (Torche, Restless Spirit) gemischt. Die neueste Odyssee der Band umfasst 13 fesselnde Tracks voller epischer Zerstörung und mystischem Metal.

Zur neuen Platte sagt The Rat Queen: „The Bestiary is a conceptual book of beasts containing a collection of mystical creatures from a world forgotten. The last remaining souls of each have been gathered and preserved by The Wizard. Cautionary tales of each beast and The Wizard himself are woven through the power of traditional heavy metal song and spell.“