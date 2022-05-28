The Cross: neues Lyricvideo und Album veröffentlicht

Die brasilianische Doom-Metal-Band The Cross freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass ihre zweite LP Act Ii: Walls Of The Forgotten über Pitch Black Records veröffentlicht wurde. Seht euch das Lyric-Video zum Track #5 Umbral auf dem YouTube-Kanal des Labels an!

The Cross gelten als die erste Doom-Metal-Band Brasiliens, gegründet 1990 in Salvador-Bahia von Eduardo „Slayer“ Mota, mit einem Sound und Stil, der von Bands wie Black Sabbath, Candlemass und Trouble inspiriert ist.

Act II: Walls Of The Forgotten enthält eine Liste wichtiger Gäste, wie Albert Bell (Forsaken, Nomad Son), Leo Stivala (Forsaken), Achraf Loudiy (Aeternam) und Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride).