Mädhouse: kündigen ihr neues Album “Down ‘n’ Dirty” an

Lange ist es noch nicht her, dass Mädhouse ihr Album Bad Habits veröffentlicht haben, das wie eine Bombe in der Glam-Rock-Szene einschlagen konnte. Gerade mal ein Jahr später ist das österreichische Flaggschiff des Hard Rock zurück mit seinem dritten Werk Down’n’Dirty! Der zwölf Tracks starke Banger voll sleazy Riffs und catchy Melodien kann echt alles und führt beeindruckend vor, wie 80s Glam Rock heutzutage zu klingen hat.
The mäd party goes on…
Down ’n‘ Dirty erscheint am 29.07.2022 als Jewel-Case-CD, Stream und Download!
Pre-Order-Link: https://bit.ly/madhouse_down_n_dirty
Down ’n‘ Dirty Tracklist:
- Down ’n‘ Dirty
- Hard Luck
- Kiss And Tell
- Passionkiller
- This Is Horrorwood
- In The Doghouse
- You And I Against The World
- Kung Fu Holidays
- Much II Much
- Love Is Blind
- You Can’t Lead A Whore
- Antihero
Mädhouse sind:
Tommy Lovelace – Vocals
Mikky Stixx – Guitar, Backing Vocals
Thommy Black – Guitar, Backing Vocals
Rickey Dee – Bass
Casey Jean Eiszenman – Drums