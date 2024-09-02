The Crown: veröffentlichen neues Album „Crown Of Thorns“ am 11.10. über Metal Blade Records

Die schwedischen Death-Metal-Ikonen The Crown werden am 11. Oktober ihr neues Album Crown Of Thorns über Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen.

Crown Of Thorns ist das zwölfte Studioalbum der Band The Crown und der dynamische, bahnbrechende Nachfolger von Royal Destroyer aus dem Jahr 2021. Die Band hat sehr unterschiedliche kreative Entscheidungen getroffen, um sicherzustellen, dass die zehn Songs der LP eine einzigartige Sammlung darstellen. „For me, Cobra Speed Venom and Royal Destroyer are like siblings,“ sagt Gitarrist Marko Tervonen. „[We wanted] to make sure that we would take a step forward, get a bit more out of our comfort zone on Crown Of Thorns. We really wanted this to sound like a new, fresh album and I believe we did it.“

Die Herangehensweise verlief rund und einfallsreich. „I had the idea that we should work a bit backwards. I pushed to create the artwork very early in the process. We wanted the album cover to include a bridge from our hometown Trollhättan called Strömkarlsbron. It has this cool statue on it named Strömkarlen [a water spirit]. It made sense to loop it all back to the town where everything started; as most people know, we were called Crown Of Thorns for a few years before we had to shorten the name.“

Das endgültige Cover von Giannis Nakos erwies sich als inspirierend, denn The Crown konzentrierten sich auf die Musik, die am besten zu dem Stück passte. „I wanted something really fast, melodic, heavy, epic, punky,“ erklärt Tervonen, „areas we’ve touched before, but step it up to a new level. And to throw in a few surprises was also part of the process.“

Mit den 2022 hinzugekommenen Schlagzeugern Mikael Norén und Mattias Rasmussen am Bass sowie der Rückkehr von Lead-Gitarrist Marcus Sunesson, der zu den langjährigen Mitgliedern Tervonen und Sänger Johan Lindstrand stößt, ist auch die musikalische Dynamik auf einem neuen Niveau. „With Mikael, we managed to bring back a bit more of that crazy Janne Saarenpää feel to the drumming, so that was a really cool energy boost. Mattias comes more from a punk/crust background, and he wrote I Hunt With The Devil and Mind Collapse, which turned out great. This is definitely a step up in many ways, changing the way we worked on the CSV and RD albums.“

Eine weitere Änderung ist die Gitarrenstimmung: „We decided to tune up to D from C“, erklärt Tervonen. „We played standard E tuning on our four first albums, then we slowly went over to D and from Possessed 13 and forward we tuned down to C. So now we have reversed the course and are climbing slowly back to E! But the lighter D tuning added so much better chugs and tones that we felt might be missing a bit on some of the latest records.“

Das Ergebnis des revitalisierten Prozesses und Personals ist auf der ersten Single Churchburner zu hören. „Churchburner starts out with a nod to Postmortem [Slayer] but then explodes into quite a different type of monster“, bemerkt Tervonen. „It has a great groove to it, and it basically has a tempo/beat that we don’t use that often. It’s mostly in triplets. It’s a very strong song with Johan being on fire here and Marcus adds a killer solo as well.“

Seht euch das Video zu Churchburner von The Crown hier an:

Crown Of Thorns wurde von Marko Tervonen (Studio MT) aufgenommen, von Jonas Kjellgren (Black Lounge Studios) gemischt und gemastert und wird als Jewel Case CD (US), limitierte Digipak CD mit drei zusätzlichen Studio-Songs (EU) und in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– Black + White Split (US)

– 180g Black (EU)

– White Black Marbled (EU)

– White Black Dust (EU – Ltd. 300)

– Iron-Grey Marble (EU – LP + Bonus 7″, Slipmat, Patch – ltd. 500)

Pre-Order: metalblade.com/thecrown

Crown Of Thorns – Tracklisting:

1. I Hunt With The Devil

2. Churchburner

3. Martyrian

4. Gone To Hell

5. Howling At The Warfield

6. The Night Is Now

7. God-King

8. The Agitator

9. Where Nightmares Belong

10. The Storm That Comes

11. Eternally Infernal (Bonustrack)

12. No Fuel for God (Bonustrack)

13. Mind Collapse (Bonustrack)

The Crown Live

8/20/2024 Bulgasal Festival – Västerås, SE

11/23/2024 Gothenburg Hall Of Metal – Gothenburg, SE

3/15/2025 Heidelberg Deathfest 25 – Heidelberg, DE

The Crown sind:

Johan Lindstrand – Gesang

Marko Tervonen – Gitarre

Marcus Sunesson – Leadgitarre

Mattias Rasmussen – Bass

Mikael Norén – Schlagzeug

