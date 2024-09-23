The Dark: unterschreiben bei Arising Empire und veröffentlichen Debütsingle/Video „Chemicals“

Die aus Los Angeles stammende Band The Dark hat offiziell bei Arising Empire unterschrieben und ihre Debütsingle Chemicals veröffentlicht, die jetzt weltweit erhältlich ist – willkommen in der Familie!

Die Band um Frontmann Craig Johns Jr. und Gitarrist Alan Ashby (Of Mice & Men) sowie Derek Vautrinot am Schlagzeug und Nick Goins am Bass schlägt bereits hohe Wellen. Veröffentlicht vom Independent-Label Arising Empire – Heimat der Metalcore-Urgesteine Throw und zuvor While She Sleeps – ist dieses Debüt ein kühner Neuanfang in der Heavy-Musik-Szene.

Chemicals malt eine apokalyptische Vision vom Ende der Welt durch die Augen zweier Liebender. Während die ganze Welt auseinanderbricht, beschließen zwei Menschen, sich nur auf einander zu konzentrieren und die Welt um sie herum zu Asche zerfallen zu lassen.

„Influenced by 90’s bands like Nine Inch Nails, White Zombie, Fudge Tunnel and Filter, Chemicals felt like a natural choice for our first single.“

Sänger Craig Johns Jr. sagt: „It’s something I’m less than proud of, but this story of two lovers focusing on each other while the world falls apart… This comes from a very real place I’ve found myself in in the past. There have been times where I’ve wrapped myself in things like lust and drugs, rather than facing the harsh reality of living in poverty in a major city like Los Angeles. Sometimes it’s easier to obsess over what’s in front of you, an easy escape, whether it’s a partner or a substance, and end up willfully blind to the bigger picture. This band is our love letter to the dark side of our human nature.“

https://arisingempire.com/thedark

The Dark Besetzung:

Craig Johns Jr. | Gesang

Alan Ashby | Gitarre

Nick Goins | Bass

Derek Vautrinot | Schlagzeug

The Dark online:

https://www.facebook.com/thedark.fm

https://www.instagram.com/thedark.fm

https://www.tiktok.com/@thedark.fm