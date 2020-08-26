The Distillers: kündigen „20th Anniversary Reissue“ des Debütalbums für den 30.10.

Die Punk-Legenden The Distillers kündigen für den 30. Oktober die Re-Issue ihres Debütalbums auf Epitaph an! Dabei wurden die Songs noch mal frisch gemastert und erscheinen digital als auch als in drei streng-limitieren Vinyl-Farben (2000 in opaque sunburst, 1,550 in clear with green/purple/black smoke, 500 pieces exclusive to Zia in summer sky wave).

The Distillers kann HIER vorbestellt werden.

“This record is kind of the equivalent of someone reading my teenage diary, except worse”, erklärt Sängerin und Gitarristin Brody Dalle. “Figuring out who I was as a songwriter, but with everyone watching and listening! All of my contemporary (at the time) influences for everyone to hear. The write up in the ‘Village Voice’ changed my life and I am forever grateful for it. If I hadn’t read such a scathing, hilarious and on point review (even though it stung really bad) I wouldn’t be the lyric writer I am today. Kim’s BADASS bass playing is still a highlight for me, and thanks to Matt Young as well for his enthusiasm and cool fast AF skin beats. The feedback at the end of blackest years I did by total accident…. I love this record so much, warts and all.”

The Distillers formierten sich 1998 in LA und veröffentlichten seither drei Alben sowie diverse EPs und Singles. Nach der Veröffentlichung des Studioalbums Coral Fang pausierte die Band, bevor sie sich 2006 auflöste. Nach zwölf Jahren der Stille meldete sich das Quartett mit den Songs Man Vs. Magnet und Blood In Gutters 2018 zurück. Aktuell arbeitet man an einem weiteren Studioalbum.

The Distillers Tracklist:

1. Oh Serena

2. Idoless

3. The World Comes Tumblin’

4. L.A. Girl

5. Distilla Truant

6. Ask The Angels

7. Oldscratch

8. Girlfixer

9. Open Sky

10. Red Carpet And Rebellion

11. Colossus U.S.A.

12. Blackheart

13. Gypsy Rose Lee

14. The Blackest Years

https://www.thedistillers.org

https://www.facebook.com/thedistillersofficial/