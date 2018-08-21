The Holy veröffentlichen eine weitere Single aus ihrem kommenden Album Daughter, das am 21.09 erscheinen wird. Mit Fanfare III begibt sich die Band in Mad Max Gefilde und erklärt warum klassische Werke von Philosoph John Stuart Mill, die Arbeiten von Max Richter mit in den Song einflossen : „Fanfare III also has a captivating if dystopian cinematic quality to it; think of a dusty car chase set in the world of Mad Max: Fury Road. While making this song and the album, I was exploring and studying the concept of Dystopia. I pretty much watched all the movies and read all the books I could find. It was some kind of process of self-loathing. I believe that we live in a dystopia right now and it’s not getting any better. We need new strong utopias to tear down fascism, racism, capitalism and the overall selfishness of humans. But there is hope, we just need to keep dreaming and developing the concept of love. These phases – dystopian self-loathing and utopian hopeful dreaming – are clearly heard in the three chapters of the song. First the present, then the awakening and after that the naive dream of an individual. ”Will I be the one?” Weitere Ausführungen findet ihr bei den Kollegen von Consequence Of Sound: https://consequenceofsound.net/2018/08/the-holy-fanfareiii-premiere/

Neben dem Reeperbahn Festival im September kommt die Band im November für weitere Termine nach Deutschland:

19.09/20.09 Reeperbahn Festival Hamburg

16.11 Köln (Helios 37)

17.11 Berlin (Privatclub)

18.11 Hannover (Lux)

20.11 Frankfurt (Nachtleben)

Das Debütalbum Daughter wird am 21.09 via Playground Music erscheinen.

The Holy sind: Henrik – Vocals, Guitar

Laura – Bass, Synth

Mikko – Drums

Eero – Drums

Pyry – Guitar

Kommentare

Kommentare