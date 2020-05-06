The Order: veröffentlichen Video zu „Supreme Hypocrisy“

Die Schweizer Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Formation The Order hat das offizielle Video zum Titelsong ihres kommenden Albums veröffentlicht – schaut es euch an!

Das neue Album Supreme Hypocrisy wird am 22.05.2020 bei Massacre Records erscheinen.

Supreme Hypocrisy kann man hier vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/supremehypocrisy

Auf https://youtu.be/TMcVVaAYmho kann man sich auch das offizielle Video zur vorherigen Single Back To Reality ansehen!

Macht euch auf ein grooviges und melodisches Album mit eingängigen Riffs, virtuosen Gitarrensoli und starken Vocals gefasst!

Das mittlerweile 6. Album der Band wurde von V.O. Pulver im Little Creek Studio gemischt und gemastert. Für das Artwork ist Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) verantwortlich.

The Order – Supreme Hypocrisy

1. The Show

2. Supreme Hypocrisy

3. Back To Reality

4. Dreams Are Not The Same

5. Save Yourself

6. No Messiah

7. August In Miami

8. Where I Come From

9. Sometimes

10. Only The Good Die Young

