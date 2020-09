The Prophecy 23: erste Corona-Nebenwirkungen machen sich bemerkbar

ACCESS ALL AREAS – Show II

In the second episode of ACCESS ALL AREAS, Hannes exclusively shares all the details about the upcoming The Prophecy 23 BRASS METAL song.In addition, there is never seen content from Godslave, CRITICAL MESS and Damnation Defaced.Stay fresh and watch out for the show this sunday!#brassmetal

Gepostet von TheProphecy23 am Sonntag, 13. September 2020