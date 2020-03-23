The Prophecy 23: neues Album ab sofort erhältlich

Endlich ist das neue The Prophecy 23 Album Fresh Metal draußen!

Aber natürlich ist das noch nicht alles: Die Band hat auch ein sehr spezielles offizielles Video zum Song No Deep Talks, Just Drinks veröffentlicht – schaut es euch an:

Zusätzlich dazu hat sich Toningenieur Christoph Brandes (Iguana Studios) noch etwas Zeit genommen und darüber gesprochen, inwiefern Bud Spencer den Sound von Fresh Metal beeinflusst hat – die Antwort darauf gibt es auf https://youtu.be/3nWo6OhAw7g

Fresh Metal ist als CD Digipak, streng limitiertes Box Set mit exklusivem Inhalt, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP (in 2 Farben) sowie als Download & Stream verfügbar und ist hier erhältlich » https://lnk.to/freshmetal

Eigentlich sollten The Prophecy 23 im März/April bei der Legal At Last Tour 2020 von Anvil dabei sein, jedoch wurde die Tour leider bis auf Weiteres verschoben.

Dennoch gibt es Grund zur Freude, denn The Prophecy 23 wurden jüngst für das Summer Breeze Open Air 2020 bestätigt!

Videos

No Deep Talks, Just Drinks (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/zFo7UkmuLJE

Caps, Trucks And Rock ‚N‘ Roll (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/v47G3smW4GM

Mammon (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/InLoa1uA5mc

I WIsh I Could Skate (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/Q-k5XlFMh88

We Love Fresh Metal (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/RdrpZlYj4Ak

The Prophecy 23 – Fresh Metal

CD Digipak

1. We Love Fresh Metal

2. No Deep Talks, Just Drinks

3. Caps, Trucks And Rock ‚N‘ Roll

4. Pump It Up

5. I Wish I Could Skate

6. Beach, Waves, Beer, Babes

7. Calm Down

8. Intergalactic Anti Capitalism

9. We Kindly Ask To Shred

10. Mammon

11. Mexico Maya Mosh

12. P Y L

13. Prankster

14. The Greenwolf

Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A

1. We Love Fresh Metal

2. No Deep Talks, Just Drinks

3. Caps, Trucks And Rock ‚N‘ Roll

4. Pump It Up

5. I Wish I Could Skate

6. Beach, Waves, Beer, Babes

7. Calm Down

Side B

1. Intergalactic Anti Capitalism

2. We Kindly Ask To Shred

3. Mammon

4. Mexico Maya Mosh

5. P Y L

6. Prankster

7. The Greenwolf

The Prophecy 23 live:

17.04.2020 DE Ludwigshafen – Dôme

04.07.2020 DE Irslingen/Dietingen – Wolfweez Open Air

12.-15.08.2020 DE Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze Open Air

http://www.theprophecy23.com

https://www.facebook.com/theprophecy23

https://twitter.com/TheProphecy23

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheProphecy23

https://www.instagram.com/theprophecy23

https://spoti.fi/2KwSU4d