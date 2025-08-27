The Vintage Caravan: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur neuen Single „Crossroads“ aus dem kommenden Studioalbum „Portals“

Die isländische Retro-Prog-Rock-Band The Vintage Caravan hat kürzlich einen neuen Song veröffentlicht, der aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum Portals stammt, das am 26. September 2025 über Napalm Records erscheinen wird. Nach der Zusammenarbeit mit Mikael Åkerfeldt von Opeth auf ihrer letzten Single Philosopher präsentiert die Band nun den neuen Track Crossroads. Das Musikvideo zu dieser kraftvollen Mischung aus von den 70ern inspirierten Riffs und moderner Energie feierte am 26. August Premiere. Der Song zeigt die charakteristische Fusion von klassischem Hard Rock, Blues und Psychedelia, für die The Vintage Caravan bekannt sind.

Das Video zu Crossroads kann jetzt hier angesehen werden:

Bassist Alexander Örn Númason äußert sich dazu: „We are very happy to present to you our new single Crossroads! The song, which is a slight departure from our previous work, almost ended up on our album Monuments. Ultimately we felt like the time wasn’t right but fast forward a few years, we had a few playthroughs and finally we felt like we were able to do the song justice.

This album is very much about trying out new styles and techniques and this was the perfect fit for this diverse catalog of songs. At this point in our career we feel like we can really try completely new things and just allow songs to be what they are without having to adhere to a certain style and I think it really shows with this album.

Lyrically the song was written when I was at a certain crossroads in my life. It reflects on that through the lens of being lost in a forest at nighttime and your mind racing at every sound and sight. The cherry on top for this song were the guest vocals from Icelandic powerhouse singer Eyþór Ingi, who happened to be in Porto at the time.

We sincerely hope you enjoy and thanks for listening!“

Mehr Informationen zu The Vintage Caravan und dem kommenden Album Portals findet ihr hier:

