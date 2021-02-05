Thousand Below: veröffentlichen neue Single zum Song „Gone To Me“

Die Post-Hardcore-Band Thousand Below präsentiert mit Gone To Me eine brandneue Single via Rise Records. Passend dazu zeigt das Quartett zu dem Track, der von Zach Jones (Fever 333, Make Them Suffer, From Ashes To New) produziert und gemixt wurde, einen Videoclip:

„Gone To Me is about navigating the painfully complicated scenario of having someone you used to be in love with — who once caused severe emotional damage to you — still try and remain in your life on positive terms„, kommentiert Sänger James Deberg. „Shutting them out completely feels wrong, as this person was such an important part of your existence for so long. But you also eventually realize that any attempts or efforts to keep them close in your life, while they move on from you faster than you’ve moved on from them, just causes you more pain in the long run. Having to watch someone who was once your best friend and the most important part of your life slowly move on to connect with other people tears you apart, but not having them around at all also causes its own type of pain. The song is about the double-edged sword of trying to move forward.“

Thousand Below veröffentlichten ihr letztes Studioalbum Gone In Your Wake 2019. Im Sommer 2020 erschien außerdem die EP Let Go Of Your Love.

