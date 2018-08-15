Die Alternative-Rock-Ikonen Thrice veröffentlichen nach The Grey, mit dem Album-Opener Only Us einen weiteren Song mitsamt Lyric-Video aus ihrem am 14.09. auf Epitaph erscheinenden neuen Longplayer Palms:

Frontmann Dustin Kenstrue kommentiert:

“Only Us came from thinking about how we’re so easily divided into ‘us’ and ‘them,’ when really we have an inherent ability to care for those in our group, and the parameters for who falls into that group are extremely flexible. It’s about how the things that we think separate us are actually inconsequential, and if we could broaden the idea of ‘us’ to include all people, it would help us to build a more loving and civil society.”

Palms wurde von Thrice sowie Eric Palmquist co-produziert und von John Congleton gemixt und umfasst alles von Post-Hardcore zu Piano-Balladen. Zuletzt erschien To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere (2016).

Palms-Tracklist:

01. Only Us

02. The Grey

03. The Dark

04. Just Breathe

05. Everything Belongs

06. My Soul

07. A Branch In The River

08. Hold Up A Light

09. Blood On Blood

10. Beyond The Pines

http://thrice.net

https://www.facebook.com/officialthrice/

https://twitter.com/Thrice

http://instagram.com/thrice

