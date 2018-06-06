Epitaph verkünden ihr neustes Highlight-Signing: Die Alternative-Rock Ikonen Thrice haben beim renommierten US-Label unterschrieben und präsentieren zur Feier des Tages ihren brandneuen Song The Grey:

The Grey – Lyric-Video

Die Band kommentiert:

„We grew up listening to and being inspired by Epitaph bands, and have always admired and respected the label’s independent spirit and ethics. To finally be a part of the family there is an absolute honor, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future with them.”

Die Band um Frontmann Dustin Kensrue wird noch in diesem Monat neben diversen Club-Shows, die Bühnen des Hurricane/Southside Festivals rocken: 12.06.18: Köln – Live Music Hall (+ Brutus) 20.06.18: Wiesbaden – Schlachthof (+ Brutus) 21.06.18: Berlin – Huxleys (+ Brutus) 22.06.18: Scheessel, Hurricane Festival 24.06.18: Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival 26.06.18: Munich, Backstage Werk (+ Brutus)

Kommentare

