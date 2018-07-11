Am 14.09. steht ein neues Thrice Album ins Haus und wir sind froh, die Platte endlich offiziell ankündigen zu dürfen!

Das von Thrice und Eric Palmquist co-produzierte und von John Congleton gemixte Album umfasst dabei alles von intuitivem Post-Hardcore zu Piano-bestimmten Balladen. Ohne Zweifel ist Palms das musikalisch umfangreichste Album in der 20-jährigen Bandhistorie.

Palms veröffentlicht die innovative Rock-Band über Epitaph (Vertrieb: Indigo), mit The Grey steht seit heute auch ein Video zur unlängst veröffentlichten Single bereit.

Thrice – Palms Tracklist:

1. Only Us

2. The Grey

3. The Dark

4. Just Breathe

5. Everything Belongs

6. My Soul

7. A Branch In The River

8. Hold Up A Light

9. Blood On Blood

10. Beyond The Pines

