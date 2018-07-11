Am 14.09. steht ein neues Thrice Album ins Haus und wir sind froh, die Platte endlich offiziell ankündigen zu dürfen!
Das von Thrice und Eric Palmquist co-produzierte und von John Congleton gemixte Album umfasst dabei alles von intuitivem Post-Hardcore zu Piano-bestimmten Balladen. Ohne Zweifel ist Palms das musikalisch umfangreichste Album in der 20-jährigen Bandhistorie.
Palms veröffentlicht die innovative Rock-Band über Epitaph (Vertrieb: Indigo), mit The Grey steht seit heute auch ein Video zur unlängst veröffentlichten Single bereit.
Thrice – Palms Tracklist:
1. Only Us
2. The Grey
3. The Dark
4. Just Breathe
5. Everything Belongs
6. My Soul
7. A Branch In The River
8. Hold Up A Light
9. Blood On Blood
10. Beyond The Pines
http://thrice.net
https://www.facebook.com/officialthrice/
https://twitter.com/Thrice
http://instagram.com/thrice