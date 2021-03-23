Thrust: offizielles Video zu „Black River“ veröffentlicht

Thrust haben ein neues offizielles Video zu Black River veröffentlicht. Der Song ist auf dem Album The Helm Of Awe enthalten, welches am 30. Oktober 2020 auf CD und Vinyl über Pure Steel Records veröffentlicht wurde. Das Album ist ebenfalls als Download erhältlich. Das Album ist mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren und insert auf Vinyl erschienen.
Line-Up:
Eric Claro – Vocals
Ron Cooke – Guitars
Ray Gervais – Bass
Joe Rezendes – Drums
Angel Rodriguez – Guitars
Director D.P. Editor: Edward Nyahay
Produced: Little Lost Productions
Location: Whisky A Gogo, The Mark
Links:
http://www.theofficialthrust.com
http://www.thrustonline.com
Quelle: Pure Steel Records