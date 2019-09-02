Tiger Army: neuer Song „Last Ride“

Tiger Army melden sich zurück und kündigen für den 13. September ihr sechstes Studio-Album Retrofuture auf Luna-Tone / Rise Records/ ADA Warner an. Die Band aus L.A. baut wieder einmalige musikalische Brücken zwischen Rock, 50´s/60´s Sounds, New Wave, Psychobilly und Punkrock.

Nachdem die Band bereits die Songs Eyes Of The Night und Devil That You Don’t Know präsentierte, folgt nun – zwei Wochen vor VÖ – mit Last Ride ein weiterer neuer Track:

Nach Tourneen mit Social Distortion, Morrissey, Broilers etc. werden Tiger Army im Herbst wieder nach Europa zurückkehren:

15.11.2019: Hannover – Indiego Glocksee

16.11.2019: Leipzig Conne Island

17.11.2019: Hamburg – Fabrik

19.11.2019: München – Strom

20.11.2019: Wien (AT) – Arena

22.11.2019: Berlin – Lido

23.11.2019: Bochum – Matrix

Support: Grave Pleasures + The Sewer Rats (DE only)

Booking: Kingstar

Frontmann Nick13 kommentiert das neue Album:

“Retrofuturism is primarily known as a visual aesthetic but hearing the word it struck me that it’s the perfect way to describe our music. It’s always been a challenge to give a short answer on what we sound like in terms of genre, and there are certain things associated with our music that I don’t think necessarily reflect what it actually is. The music of the past is of great interest to me, and we use guitars, amps and effects – certain recording techniques from that time, but it’s not intended to be a recreation. It’s of the now and looking ahead as well.”

