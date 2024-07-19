Torus: veröffentlichen hymnenhafte neue Single ‚When It Comes‘

Das aufstrebende Trio Torus aus Milton Keynes kündigt sein selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum mit der neuen Single When It Comes an – eine mitreißende Festival-Rockhymne voller Riffs.

Alfie Glass (Gesang/Gitarre) erklärt: “When It Comes is a song all about that exciting feeling when your breaking out of a long frustrating difficult time with a lot of tensions that were in the band and also my post breakup mess. This is that feeling when you can see the light at the end of the tunnel and you know it’s all gonna turn round for the better”

Das Video zu When It Comes (wieder einmal von Bassist Harry Quinn selbst produziert) ist eine Hommage an die Kyuss-Klassiker Green Machine und One Inch Man, gedreht am kultigen Strand von Camber Sands.

Im Mittelpunkt der Ambitionen von Torus steht jedoch nicht nur ihr eigener Erfolg. Mit der Community-Initiative Headcharge versucht die Band die Szene, aus der sie hervorgegangen ist, zu fördern. Unter diesem Banner finden in diesem Jahr zahlreiche Live-Veranstaltungen und unterstützende Fanzines in den Regionen Milton Keynes, Northampton und Bedford statt.

“Our goal with Headcharge is to help develop the scene for young people to discover new music, and to help give local bands the platform to perform that isn’t readily available to them,” so Glass. “If you come from a big city like London, you’re afforded so many more opportunities than bands that come from towns such as Milton Keynes, so we want to help try to level the playing field. We aim to make them 16-plus shows, and for them to be as affordable as possible, so that they are for everyone. It’s important to us that Torus can help give something back, to help create a musical community, and to give bands a chance to grow alongside us”

Torus Tracklist:

1. Avalanche (ft. The Blue Stones)

2. Into The Clear

3. When It Comes

4. All On Me

5. The Overload

6. Downfall

7. Crash Wave

8. This Feeling

9. Undercover

10. Gone

11. Back To Life

Kommende Konzerte:

Fr 26. Jul: Slim Jim’s, London

Fr 30. Aug: The Garibaldi Hotel, Northampton (ALBUM LAUNCH SHOW)

Sa 14. Sep: HMV, Milton Keynes (Instore Store)

So 15. Sep: Worcester Musikfestival

Do 19. Sep: Reeperbahn, Hamburg

Sa 28. Sep: Cobblestones, Bridgwater

Fr 18. Okt: Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

Torus Line-Up:

Alfie Glass – Vocals / Guitar

Harry Quinn – Bass / Vocals

Jack Orr – Drums

Facebook

Instagram