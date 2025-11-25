Total Annihilation: veröffentlichen neues Lyric-Video „Age Of Mental Suicide“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Mountains Of Madness“

Die Death- und Thrash-Metal-Band Total Annihilation präsentiert das Lyric-Video zu Age Of Mental Suicide als zweite Vorab-Single ihres kommenden Albums Mountains Of Madness. Das vierte Album der Schweizer erscheint am 16. Januar 2026, im Jahr ihres 20-jährigen Jubiläums.

Das Lyric-Video zu Age of Mental Suicide kann hier angesehen werden:

Total Annihilation kommentieren: „Humanity has lost the ability to appreciate anything!“, erklärt Gitarrist Jürgen Schmid. „It seems as if the modern mind can only think in such patterns of greed as ‚more for me‘, ‚more is more‘, and ‚give me everything for free‘! Nobody gives a damn about any consequences – what this means to others or our environment. This is the Age of ESF – eat, sleep, fuck! We have arrived at a point of mental suicide, and it’s going to bring us down. Take a look around and you can see it in peoples‘ eyes! Musically – yes, this is a fast one!“

