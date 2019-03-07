Das am schnellsten wachsende unabhängige Plattenlabel Golden Robot Records, setzt seinen Aufwärtstrend 2019 fort. Das Label begann das Jahr mit Gitarrenikonen John Sykes und Gilby Clark und freut sich nun ihr neustes Signing bekannt zu geben. Das Label ist stolz die in Los Angeles ansässige vierköpfige Band Trope willkommen zu heißen.

Die Band wurde 2016 von Gitarrist und Produzent Dave Thompson und Sängerin Diana Stundenberg gergündet. Zwei Jahre dauerten das Songwriting und die Suche nach passenden Bandkollegen, die mit den ständigen Taktänderungen klar komme und das richtige Feeling für ihre Musik haben.

Obwohl die Band an A Perfect Circle oder Tool mit weiblichem Gesang erinnert, sind Trope viel mehr als das. Der komplexe Songaufbau schraubt die Songs teilweise in progressive Sphären, während die Melodien sie dann auf den Boden der Rockwelt zurückholen.

Die Trope-Sängerin Diana Studenberg sagt: “To have the support and faith in something you work so hard to create, that you deeply hope will resonate with others, is a real blessing. We are extremely grateful to Golden Robot Records for their belief in us and fortunate to partner with people who really care and put music first. We are beyond excited about the future and incredibly thankful to the whole team at the label for this opportunity.“

Trope´s Sound erregte nicht nur das Interesse von Golden Robot Records, sondern auch die Aufmerksamkeit der Studiolegende Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica), der das bevorstehende Debüt der Band, Eleutheromania, mit Thompson an der Spitze produzierte. David Bottrill (Tool, Peter Gabriel) mischte es und Ted Jensen (Green Day, The Eagles) war für das Mastern verantwortlich.

Der Titel des Albums bezieht sich auf das unwiderstehliche Verlangen nach Freiheit. Mark Alexander-Erber, Gründer und Präsident der Golden Robot Entertainment Group, sagt über die Band: „There’s something about Trope that instantly blew me away. They are exactly where modern heavy music is headed and a perfect fit for the label. Im looking forward to giving Trope the opportunity and freedom to achieve exactly what it is the set out to accomplish.“

Kommentare

Kommentare