Tvinna: feiern Premiere ihres neuen Lyric-Videos „Wild Hunt“

Tvinna, die internationale Band rund um Laura, Fiona und Fieke, präsentiert ihr neues Video zu Wild Hunt:

Sie kommentieren zum Song: „This song is a mystic view on the process of perception. Wild Hunt describes a gathering of wild women with the purpose of going out to ride the night and hunt in the nightly skies. They are joyfully seeking out to pick up souls and with the prospect of giving birth to new life.„