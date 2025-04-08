Uninhibited: EP „Scourge“ ist erschienen

Die Band Uninhibited präsentiert mit ihrer neuesten Veröffentlichung eine spannende Weiterentwicklung ihres Sounds. Das aktuelle Release umfasst fünf brandneue Tracks, die das bisher dunkelste und komplexeste Material der Band zeigen. Ein besonderer Tipp ist der Song Primal Whisper. Seht euch das Video hier an:
Das Album ist auf allen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar.
Scourge – Trackliste:
1. Blood Sucker
2. In Darkness Deep
3. Excavation
4. Primal Whisper
5. Coffin On The Sea
Uninhibited online:
https://uninhibited.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/uninhibitedmusic/