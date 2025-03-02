Urne: veröffentlichen neue Doppel-A-Seiten-Single „Throes Of Grief“ mit einer Coverversion von Black Sabbaths „I“

Urne definieren die Welt des epischen Arena-Metals und die heilige Kraft des Riffs mit der brandneuen Single Throes Of Grief und einer spektakulären Coverversion von Black Sabbaths I neu.

Seht euch das Lyric-Video zu Throes Of Grief hier an:

Hört euch I hier an: https://URNE.lnk.to/ITOG

Im Laufe von zwei Studioalben und einem Tourneeplan mit wichtigen Festivalauftritten, darunter Download in Großbritannien, haben Urne gezeigt, dass schwere Musik auch schwer sein kann, mit Atmosphäre und Absicht…

Mit der neuen Single I / Throes Of Grief, ihrer ersten Veröffentlichung seit dem Wechsel von Candlelight zu Spinefarm, verneigt sich die Gruppe vor der Vergangenheit, während sie gleichzeitig die Zukunft im Auge behält. Throes Of Grief ist ein neues Original, ein dreieinhalb Minuten langes, unaufhörliches Gitarren- und Gesangsfeuerwerk mit einem unverkennbaren Gastsolo von Avatar-Gitarrist Tim Öhrström, während I zeigt, wie die Band Dio-Ära Sabbath ihren eigenen gewichtigen Stempel aufdrückt.

Hauptsächlich wird die Ozzy-Ära von Sabbath gecovert, aber Urne-Frontmann Joe Nally (die Band wird durch Angus Neyra an der Gitarre und James Cook am Schlagzeug vervollständigt) hat schon lange eine Vorliebe für die spätere Dio-Periode und insbesondere für I.

Nally erklärt: „I is a song I’ve been wanting to cover for about 15 years; the song is one of Sabbath’s heaviest – lyrically and vocally, it’s Dio at his most evil and wicked. No one is really in the same league as Dio vocally so I had to approach it in a different way. It was a challenge but one that really changed the game for me vocally. We are approaching 15 years since Ronnie James Dio passed but he certainly isn’t forgotten. This is our way of paying our respects and saying thank you for the music.“

Zu Throes Of Grief fügt Nally hinzu: „Around the time of writing this I was listening to Countdown To Extinction by Megadeth, so of course I was inspired by Dave & co. and if you write fun metal, you want a killer solo to go with that and who better to ask, than our good friend Tim Öhrström from the mighty Avatar. Tim has such a cool and unique style, I knew I wanted him to play something on this. Throes along with I, is us having fun but also paying our respects to those who paved the way for bands like ours.“

Zusammengenommen machen diese Songs deutlich, dass ein brandneues Kapitel in der Geschichte von Urne aufgeschlagen werden kann…

Urne werden in diesem Sommer auch auf einer Vielzahl von Festivals auftreten, darunter Hellfest (Frankreich) und Rock For People (Tschechische Republik).

Urne Besetzung:

Joe Nally – Gesang/Bass

Angus Neyra – Leadgitarre

James Cook – Schlagzeug

Urne online:

