Die US Hard Rock/ Heavy Metal Band VANDALLUS, aus Cleveland (Ohio), hat einen weltweiten Deal bei PURE STEEL RECORDS unterschrieben.

VANDALLUS, die 2016 ihr Debutalbum „On The High Side“ herausgebracht haben, werden Ihr neues Album „Bad Disease“ im September 2018 über PURE STEEL RECORDS veröffentlicht.

Bandstatement:

Beyond stoked to finally have our 2nd album finished, and ready to be unleashed upon the world. Cheers to Pure Steel for carrying the master to the pressing plants and delivering LPs and CD’s to the people. This was a fun record to make and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do. Cheers and see you all very soon!!

LINE-UP:

Vanik (Midnight, Breaker, Manimals, Eternal Legacy, Vanik) – guitars, drums, bass

Jason Vanek (Eternal Legacy, EGO) – vocals, guitars

Tyler Harvey (Deadiron) – guitars

Tim Frederick (Wretch, Eternal Legacy, Destructor) – bass

Steve Dukuslow (Eternal Legacy, Midnight) – drums

www.vandallus.com

www.facebook.com/vandallus/

www.twitter.com/vandallus

