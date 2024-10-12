Verlosung: zweimal 1 Ticket für das Shout Loud Vol. 18 am 12.10.2024 im Big House in Neuwied

Time For Metal und Shout Loud die Gewinner stehen fest Marion aus Hamel und Sven aus Mainz zu jeweils einem Ticket für das Shout Loud Vol. 18 am 12.10.2024 im Big House in Neuwied.
Event: Shout Loud Vol. 18
Bands: I Scream For Ice Cream, XO-Armor, Emblas Garden, Karnage, Anguish
Ort: Big House, Museumstr. 4a, 56564 Neuwied
Datum: 12.10.2024
Genre: Death Metal, Metalcore, Progressiv Metalcore, Post Hardcore, Punk
Kosten: 10 Euro AK
Veranstalter: Shout Loud Konzerte und mehr (http://www.shout-loud.de/)