Voltstorm: neues Album „Live Silence“ kann ab sofort auf digitalen Plattformen gestreamt werden

L.B.C. Records Ltd. freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Voltstorm ihr neues Album Live Silence veröffentlicht hat, das ab sofort auf digitalen Plattformen in Großbritannien und Europa erhältlich ist. Hier könnt ihr Live Silence vollständig streamen.

Seht euch hier das Video zum Song Break The Silence an:

John D. Prasec sagt zu Live Silence: „I remember standing on that stage at Hard Rock Hell, staring at the lights and thinking: this is what ten years of hunger sounds like. Live Silence is a document of that moment honest, loud and alive.“

Mehr Informationen zu Voltstorm und ihrem brandneuen Album Live Silence findet ihr hier.

Voltstorm sind:

John D. Prasec – Gesang

Stef Nurra – Gitarre

Ben Turner – Bass

Hugo Terva – Schlagzeug

Voltstorm online:

https://www.facebook.com/VoltstormUK/

https://www.instagram.com/voltstormuk/#