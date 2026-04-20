W.A.S.P.: kündigen zehn europäische „1984 To Headless“-Shows für 2026 an

W.A.S.P. kündigen zehn Konzerte in Europa im Rahmen der 1984 To Headless Tour 2026 an, einer Hommage an ihre ersten vier Alben – live! Ausgewählte Hits der ersten vier W.A.S.P.-Alben versprechen ein wahres Rock’n’Roll-Spektakel mit einer mitreißenden Live-Bühnenshow, die diese Alben zum ersten und einzigen Mal zum Leben erweckt. Die Band wird die 1984 To Headless-Tour 2027 in Europa und weltweit fortsetzen.

Mit ihrem legendären Debütalbum von 1984, gefolgt von The Last Command (1986) und Inside The Electric Circus (1987), sicherten sich W.A.S.P. in den ersten fünf Jahren ihres Bestehens einen festen Platz in der Rockgeschichte. Den krönenden Abschluss bildete schließlich ihr bisher größtes Werk The Headless Children (1989).

“It’s hard to express the genuine excitement I’m feeling in describing the 1984 To Headless U.S. Tour. Playing those songs from those 1st Four Albums in a combined package like this is something we’ve never attempted before. In addition to the songs, the entire Stage Show will look like the Album Covers from those Records will Come Alive… right right before your eyes!

Complete with all the History and Bombastic Live Presentations that’s made this Band one of the great Live Bands in the Theatrical Rock World. When elements of those Album Covers start to come alive, right on the stage before the people it’s gonna be something they’ll not soon forget!”— Blackie Lawless

W.A.S.P. – 1984 To Headless Tour 2026 (EU-Termine)

06-24 – Basinfire Festival – Czechia

06-27 – Tons of Rock 2026 – Norway

07-24 – Kuopiorock 2026 – Finland

12-04 – Storm Out Festival – Germany

12-05 – Pott Out Festival – Germany

12-07 – Belgrade, Serbia – Hangar

12-08 – Bucharest, Romania – Arenele Romane

12-09 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Inter Expo Hall

12-11 – Rock Out Festival – Germany

12-12 – Knock Out Festival – Germany

Tickets und VIP-Tickets: www.WASPnation.com

W.A.S.P. bieten ihren Fans auch dieses Jahr wieder VIP-Tickets für alle Europakonzerte an. Mit diesen Tickets haben Fans die einmalige Gelegenheit, Blackie Lawless persönlich zu treffen, ein Foto mit ihm zu machen, Autogramme zu ergattern und an einer exklusiven Fragerunde mit ihm teilzunehmen. VIP-Tickets sind erhältlich unter: https://waspnation.myshopify.com

Die Tourdaten für USA und Kanada findet ihr hier.

W.A.S.P. online:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/waspnationofficialgroup/

https://instagram.com/waspnationofficial