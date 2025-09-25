WDNHF: Debütalbum „Consideration“ von Thomas Wildelau (High Fighter) ist jetzt erhältlich

WDNHF, das Solo-Projekt des High Fighter und ehemaligen Pyogenesis-Schlagzeugers Thomas Wildelau, hat am vergangenen Wochenende offiziell sein Debütalbum Consideration veröffentlicht! Im Rahmen des Album-Launches präsentierte WDNHF (ausgesprochen: Weidenhof) ein brandneues Video zum Track To Put Something In Its True Light – ein Lied, das von hypnotischen Sphären und atmosphärischen Texturen getragen wird und einen Clip enthält, der die feine Linie zwischen Erleuchtung und Täuschung reflektiert.

Das neue Video zu To Put Something In Its True Light ist hier verfügbar:

Wildelau kommentiert: „To Put Something In Its True Light – a proverb about the power and responsibility of perception. Light can reveal, illuminate, and bring clarity, yet it can also conceal shadows and distort truth. When used positively or reflected upon realistically, it allows the true quality of a person or moment to shine through, creating understanding and appreciation. When used negatively, it becomes an illusion, a mirage that deceives the eye. Used negatively, it becomes illusion, a deceptive image that misleads the eye. Between enlightenment and deception, between honesty and manipulation, responsibility resides. Whoever casts something—or themselves—in the right light shapes perception and bears the consequences of that act. Reflecting on self-perception is also always part of successful integration.“

Debütalbum Consideration jetzt hier streamen oder downloaden: https://wdnhf.bandcamp.com/album/wdnhf-consideration

